Dallas Industries Announces Two New Dealers

Dallas has appointed Midwest Press & Automation and Southern Press Solutions.

Industrial Media Staff
Nov 16, 2023
Coil
iStock

Dallas Industries, a manufacturer of coil handling, press feeding equipment and controls for the stamping industry, has announced the appointment of Midwest Press & Automation, LLC (MPA) as its new dealer in Ohio and Kentucky. Dallas also appointed Southern Press Solutions as its new dealer in Alabama and Georgia.

MPA is also the exclusive dealer in Michigan. This represents an expansion for Midwest Press & Automation into Ohio and Kentucky.

Midwest Press & Automation, established as a sales organization in 2010, has evolved into a full sales and service company handling a variety of press and automation equipment. The company, located in Lansing, Michigan, handles products such as presses, press feed line equipment, transfer automation and press controls.

Southern Press Solutions offers a variety of manufacturing products and services customized to fit its customers’ needs in the press and automation equipment industry. The company is located in Blairsville, Georgia.

Dallas Industries’ full line of products includes conventional and compact coil feed lines, as well as servo feeds, air feeds, heavy-duty straighteners and coil handling equipment.

dallasindustries.com

