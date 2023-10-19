JCB to Build Manufacturing Facility in San Antonio

The construction equipment site is expected to create more than 1,500 new jobs through 2028.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 19, 2023
Jcb
iStock

JCB, Inc. (JCB) announced its plans to construct a new facility to manufacture construction equipment in San Antonio, Texas.

The project is expected to create more than $265 million in capital investment and more than 1,500 new jobs through 2028. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $5,684,350 and a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $42,000 has been extended to JCB.

"The growth we’ve experienced in the past few years in North America has been extensive and demand for our products continues to grow," JCB North America President and CEO Richard Fox-Marrs said. "The decision to expand our manufacturing footprint will bring us even closer to our customers and will allow us to further capitalize on market opportunities in North America."

"JCB is the latest win for Bexar County’s advanced manufacturing industry," Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said. "With Toyota, Navistar, and now JCB, we can’t overstate the impact of these manufacturing operations that create significant multiplier effects beyond the initial job and capital investments."

Founded in 1945 in Staffordshire, England, JCB is a manufacturer of construction, agricultural and industrial equipment.

jcb.com

