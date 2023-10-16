Revasum, Inc., Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions Join Forces to Innovate Silicon Carbide Wafer Grinding Technology

This partnership aims to develop a line of grinding wheels designed for SiC wafers.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 16, 2023
Handshake
iStock

Revasum, Inc., a provider of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment, announced a partnership with SGSS, a global leader in high-performance materials and innovative solutions. This partnership aims to develop a line of grinding wheels specifically designed for Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers.

By combining Revasum's expertise in semiconductor manufacturing equipment with SGSS's cutting-edge abrasive materials, this alliance seeks to develop a new generation of surface finishing solutions that will set new standards for precision, efficiency and surface quality in SiC wafer production with a focus on sustainability.

This partnership holds great promise for the semiconductor industry, paving the way for enhanced SiC wafer production processes that will contribute to the advancement of power electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy and various other technology sectors.

"This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with cutting-edge tools and solutions to address the increasing demand for high-quality Silicon Carbide wafers," Revasum CEO Scott Jewler said.

revasum.com

saint-gobain.com 


Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 27, 2023
Factory Digital I Stock 1389162753
Q&A: Achieving Manufacturing Objectives with Floor to Cloud
October 13, 2023
Figure 1: The AutomationDirect ProductivityOpen platform, with expandable Ethernet, serial, and I/O modules, is a flexible way for users to apply open-source computing to industrial-grade serial/Ethernet communications and controls applications.
Making Serial Connectivity Industrial-Grade
October 13, 2023
Product Services Lw Belt Hero 1536x499
The Belting Evolution
October 13, 2023
Related Stories
Electric Motor I Stock 1398787159
Operations
How Do Actuators Work?
Maintenance
Operations
ABB Survey Reveals Unplanned Downtime Costs $125,000 Per Hour
Money
Operations
Study: How Firms Would Invest a Marginal Dollar with Their Company
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 27, 2023
Figure 1: The AutomationDirect ProductivityOpen platform, with expandable Ethernet, serial, and I/O modules, is a flexible way for users to apply open-source computing to industrial-grade serial/Ethernet communications and controls applications.
Operations
Making Serial Connectivity Industrial-Grade
Serial RS232/RS485 communications remain relevant for many types of commercial, industrial and laboratory components, and many applications require a robust way of aggregating these digital devices.
October 13, 2023
Product Services Lw Belt Hero 1536x499
Operations
The Belting Evolution
Recent advances in belting materials are significantly increasing food industry uptime.
October 13, 2023
73002 2
Operations
Case Study: Efficient Grain Loading at the Foundation of Nation's Bread Supply
Michigan design and engineering firm turns to NORD Drivesystems for the gear motors that help keep the world fed and its cargo moving.
October 13, 2023
Electric Motor I Stock 1398787159
Operations
How Do Actuators Work?
Simply put, an actuator is a device that converts energy into motion.
October 13, 2023
Fairlane Sized
Operations
Rubber Gripper Pads for Long Wear Workholding
Series augments the company’s lineup of adjustable and fixed high-speed steel, carbide tipped, solid carbide, diamond surface and urethane surface grippers.
October 13, 2023
Pro Xes Photo 1
Operations
ProXES Inc. Opens North American Technical Center in Illinois
The new 2,000-square-foot facility boasts a range of capabilities.
October 13, 2023
Maintenance
Operations
ABB Survey Reveals Unplanned Downtime Costs $125,000 Per Hour
Despite this, 21% of businesses surveyed still rely on run-to-fail maintenance.
October 12, 2023
Emerson headquarters in St. Louis.
Operations
Emerson Closes NI Acquisition, Creates New Test & Measurement Segment
The deal will help Emerson capitalize on key trends, like nearshoring, digital transformation and sustainability.
October 11, 2023
Shurtape Br Code Clancyand Theys Case Study 4
Operations
How One Company Added On-the-Spot Access to OSHA Docs, Equipment Records Using Tracking Solution
Filing health and safety paperwork is only half the task.
October 11, 2023
Lifting For The Troops Stacked 2023 64f76f9bcb76e
Operations
Kito Crosby Announces 2023 ‘Lifting for the Troops’ Campaign
Kito Crosby looks to raise $50,000 this fall for the Fallen Patriots.
October 11, 2023
New Vrg Corp Headquarters And Warehouse 2
Operations
VRG Components Makes the Prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000
The company becomes a 3x honoree.
October 11, 2023
Money
Operations
Study: How Firms Would Invest a Marginal Dollar with Their Company
Nearly 74% of manufacturers reported building a robust and trained workforce as a top priority.
October 11, 2023
Pr 2
Operations
Multiply Labs Delivers Robotic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Proof-of-Concept
Cell therapy manufacturing processes are dominated by extremely manual and repetitive tasks.
October 11, 2023
American Battery Technology Team Abtc Tric Social 1080
Operations
New Recycling Facility Will 'De-Manufacture' Lithium-Ion Batteries
The system results in efficient separation, recovery, and purification of battery-grade products.
October 11, 2023