Revasum, Inc., Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions Join Forces to Innovate Silicon Carbide Wafer Grinding Technology

Revasum, Inc., a provider of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment, announced a partnership with SGSS, a global leader in high-performance materials and innovative solutions. This partnership aims to develop a line of grinding wheels specifically designed for Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers.

By combining Revasum's expertise in semiconductor manufacturing equipment with SGSS's cutting-edge abrasive materials, this alliance seeks to develop a new generation of surface finishing solutions that will set new standards for precision, efficiency and surface quality in SiC wafer production with a focus on sustainability.

This partnership holds great promise for the semiconductor industry, paving the way for enhanced SiC wafer production processes that will contribute to the advancement of power electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy and various other technology sectors.

"This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with cutting-edge tools and solutions to address the increasing demand for high-quality Silicon Carbide wafers," Revasum CEO Scott Jewler said.

