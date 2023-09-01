IFS to Acquire California-Based Falkonry AI

By leveraging automated and self-learning AI, organizations can democratize intelligence.

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 1, 2023
Picture Q Pn Hr
IFS

IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Falkonry, Inc. a California-based Industrial AI software company that provides automated, high-speed data analysis to the manufacturing and defense industries.

The AI-based, self-learning solution continuously monitors large volumes of data for assets, machines, systems and industrial processes to discover and analyze unusual behavior and causes of failures.

By leveraging Falkonry’s automated and self-learning AI, organizations can democratize intelligence, enabling operational users to take timely actions to prevent asset downtimes, quality issues and emission violations and automate process and workflow improvements.  

The addition of the Falkonry self-learning anomaly detection solution to existing IFS enterprise simulation and AI-based scheduling and optimization capabilities further evidences the company’s strategy to use AI pervasively to provide end-to-end intelligent insights in EAM (Enterprise Asset Management), across ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), MES (Manufacturing Execution System), PSO (Planning, Scheduling, Optimization), FSM (Field Service Management) and ESM (Enterprise Service Management) technology to increase people and asset productivity. 

Headquartered in California, USA, and regional presence in Mumbai, India, Falkonry was founded in 2012 by CEO Nikunj Mehta. The company has customers across North America, South America, and Europe, including the U.S. Navy and Air Force, Ternium, North American Stainless, Harbour Energy and SSAB.

IFS CEO, Darren Roos, commented, “Falkonry is unique in the market because its technology is agnostic and also it does not require data scientists. These are great differentiators for Falkonry that means the solution is both scalable and low-cost to implement—two fundamental attributes that very much align to our own values. Falkonry’s technology can be applied in all industries, and whilst the team has some hugely impressive references in IFS’s focus markets on asset performance management, manufacturing execution systems, servitization and configurable workflows, we see a really broad addressable market to capitalize on.”

This acquisition follows soon after the IFS acquisition of Poka, a provider of connected worker technology. IFS expects the acquisition of Falkonry to complete in Q4 2023.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 658516626
5 Ways Manufacturing Leaders Hurt Business Execution
September 1, 2023
Extreme heat can affect how well machines function, and the fact that many machines give off their own heat doesn’t help.
Machines Can't Always Take the Heat
September 1, 2023
Ur
Universal Robots' UR20 Cobot to Make Welding Debut at FABTECH
September 1, 2023
Elevate
Elevate Celebrates Expansion Following Rebrand
September 1, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 658516626
Operations
5 Ways Manufacturing Leaders Hurt Business Execution
Elevate
Operations
Elevate Celebrates Expansion Following Rebrand
Plasticomnium
Operations
Plastic Omnium to Set Up Largest Hydrogen Storage Production Plant in Michigan
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
I Stock 658516626
Operations
5 Ways Manufacturing Leaders Hurt Business Execution
Many leaders become attached to doing things in a certain way.
September 1, 2023
Extreme heat can affect how well machines function, and the fact that many machines give off their own heat doesn’t help.
Operations
Machines Can't Always Take the Heat
Engineers explain how heat waves threaten everything from cars to computers.
September 1, 2023
Ur
Operations
Universal Robots' UR20 Cobot to Make Welding Debut at FABTECH
The new cobot brings 18” of additional reach radius.
September 1, 2023
Elevate
Operations
Elevate Celebrates Expansion Following Rebrand
Elevate has announced manufacturing locations, vertical integration and supply chain improvements.
September 1, 2023
Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
Operations
Foxconn Founder Running for President in Taiwan
Terry Gou has long had presidential aspirations.
August 31, 2023
Plasticomnium
Operations
Plastic Omnium to Set Up Largest Hydrogen Storage Production Plant in Michigan
The 200,000-square-foot plant is expected to create 175 high-tech manufacturing jobs.
August 31, 2023
Ghost Eye Clean 1600 900
Operations
RTX Receives DOD Funding for GhostEye MR Radar Development
It's an advanced medium-range sensor for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System.
August 30, 2023
3M Finesse-It robotic paint repair system
Automation
3M's Friendly Robot Revolution Comes to the Manufacturing Floor
And soon to small- and medium-sized shops as well.
August 30, 2023
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., Feb. 26, 2019.
Operations
U.S. Steel Reviewing 'Numerous' Buyout Offers
Soaring prices have fueled consolidation in the steel industry in recent years.
August 30, 2023
8 Sitemgr Photo 6680
Operations
Siemens Controls Help Tire Cord Manufacturer Improve Performance of Wire Draw System
Siemens and Wesco helped a tire manufacturer achieve consistent tension and save money.
August 30, 2023
Jining Plant
Operations
Eaton to Invest $500M in North American Operations
The company said the projects would support energy and digitalization initiatives.
August 29, 2023
Northrop+grumman+demonstrates+the+future+for+deep Sensing+for+the+u s +army+
Operations
Northrop Grumman Demonstrates New Deep-Sensing Technology for the U.S. Army
DSaT is a multi-domain deep-sensing architecture integrated into a civilian aircraft.
August 29, 2023
Fluke Azima 1200x627px Light Lines Delineator (002)
Operations
Fluke Reliability Acquires Azima DLI, Looks to ‘Empower’ Customers
Our exclusive interview with company leaders sheds light on the new acquisition, the industry skills gap and the role of AI in predictive maintenance.
August 29, 2023
1
Operations
The Ocean Cleanup Pulls Record 55 Tons of Plastic Out of the Pacific
Kia plans to use some of it to make new EV models.
August 28, 2023
The sign for a T-Mobile store is seen, Jan. 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh.
Labor
T-Mobile to Lay Off 5,000 Employees
The cuts include workers in corporate and back-office roles, as well as some technology positions.
August 25, 2023