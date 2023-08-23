Monarch Energy Proposes $426M Investment to Create Carbon-Free Hydrogen Production Facility

The facility would employ a carbon-free process to manufacture 120,000 kilograms of hydrogen daily.

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 23, 2023
Monarch
Monarch Energy

Monarch Energy, an energy company focused on decarbonizing the hydrogen production process, announced it is exploring building a $426 million facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. The company estimates the proposed facility would employ a carbon-free process to manufacture 120,000 kilograms of hydrogen per day to be sold as a “green” feedstock for a wide range of industrial and chemical processes. 

If the project moves forward as outlined, Monarch Energy expects to create 44 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $63,000. It also anticipates the creation of about 300 construction jobs at peak construction. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project would result in an additional 105 new indirect jobs, for a total of 149 potential new jobs in the Capital Region. 

Monarch Energy plans to utilize electrolysis, the use of electricity to break down water into hydrogen and oxygen, in the manufacturing process. This would qualify the hydrogen as “green” or no-carbon because its production would not release carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. 

The company expects to make a final investment decision and begin construction in 2025. It anticipates commercial operations to commence in 2027. 

To support the project in Ascension, the state of Louisiana has prepared a competitive incentives package that would include the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $500,000 performance-based forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program for site and infrastructure improvements. If the project moves forward, the company is expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs. 

“Monarch Energy’s consideration of a new green hydrogen facility is an exciting addition to the transitional energy cluster developing through the Baton Rouge Carbon Reduction Alliance and the H2theFuture coalition across south Louisiana,” said Adam Knapp, Baton Rouge Area Chamber president & CEO. “We look forward to working alongside Monarch Energy and our Ascension Parish partners to move this project forward, and show the world that Louisiana is ground zero for net zero projects.”

monarch.energy

Latest in Operations
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
August 18, 2023
Kazutaka Yonekura, chief executive of Tokyo startup Alt Inc., demonstrates his digital clone on a personal computer at his office in Tokyo, Aug. 17, 2023. His company is developing a digital double, an animated image that looks and talks just like its owner.
Digital Clones, Vocaloids Grow in Popularity
August 23, 2023
Swarm
Swarm of Small Transportation Vehicles Carries 40 Tons
August 23, 2023
Stentech
StenTech Acquires Stencil Maker Photo Etch Technology
August 23, 2023
Related Stories
Va Hq (med Res)
Operations
Voigt-Abernathy Announces Acquisition of Texas Process Equipment Company
Officials including Tim Watters of Hoffman Equipment, U.S. Rep. John Joyce and Volvo CE Acting President Scott Young cut the ribbon to open the training center.
Operations
Volvo CE, AEM Celebrate DD25 Electric Compactor, New Training Facility
Semiconductors
Operations
Semiconductors Sales Slump Strikes South Korea, Taiwan
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
More in Operations
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Changing customer expectations, increasing costs and competitive pressures are forcing manufacturers to rethink how they engage with buyers. Watch How to Transform your Digital Sales and Self Service, a new video podcast on-demand from Manufacturing.net, featuring Adobe.
August 18, 2023
Kazutaka Yonekura, chief executive of Tokyo startup Alt Inc., demonstrates his digital clone on a personal computer at his office in Tokyo, Aug. 17, 2023. His company is developing a digital double, an animated image that looks and talks just like its owner.
Operations
Digital Clones, Vocaloids Grow in Popularity
Imagine a world where everyone has a digital "clone" that could take on some of our work and daily tasks, like appearing in Zoom meetings in our place.
August 23, 2023
Swarm
Operations
Swarm of Small Transportation Vehicles Carries 40 Tons
High weight and limited space in plants often make it very difficult to assemble and disassemble big machines or to reposition them.
August 23, 2023
Stentech
Operations
StenTech Acquires Stencil Maker Photo Etch Technology
Photo Etch manufactures high-quality SMT stencils, mesh screens and parts for OEMs and contract manufacturers.
August 23, 2023
Va Hq (med Res)
Operations
Voigt-Abernathy Announces Acquisition of Texas Process Equipment Company
TPE is a distributor of pumps, process equipment and services for industrial applications.
August 22, 2023
I Stock 1251037786
Operations
China Fines U.S. Research Firm $1.5M in Information-Gathering Crackdown
The Mintz Group illegally engaged in "foreign-related statistical investigation activities without obtaining approval."
August 22, 2023
Wells Dunkirk Expansion
Operations
Wells Enterprises Announces Expansion of New York State Manufacturing Plant
The project is expected to more than double the facility's current output.
August 22, 2023
Adobe co-founder John Warnock smiles in the lobby at Adobe headquarters in San Jose, Calif., on May 9, 2001.
Operations
John Warnock, Adobe Co-founder, Dies at 82
He helped invent the PDF.
August 22, 2023
Officials including Tim Watters of Hoffman Equipment, U.S. Rep. John Joyce and Volvo CE Acting President Scott Young cut the ribbon to open the training center.
Operations
Volvo CE, AEM Celebrate DD25 Electric Compactor, New Training Facility
The facility allows for training on the company’s largest machines year-round.
August 22, 2023
2017 Wcco Jalanpaul A7 Dsc04381 2
Labor
How to Create a People-First Culture in Large Workplaces
It takes constant review and enhancements to keep employees happy.
August 18, 2023
An array of carbon fiber tube products.
Operations
DragonPlate Raises Awareness About Expired, Off-Spec Prepreg Carbon Fiber
Prepreg carbon fiber is a vital component in composite manufacturing used in critical applications.
August 17, 2023
Walmart store in Pittsburgh, June 25, 2019.
Operations
Hand Mixers, Kitchen Tools Top Walmart's Best-Sellers
In an era of high prices, basic is king.
August 17, 2023
Getting a leg up from mobile robots comes down to getting a bunch of legs.
Operations
Robot Legs: More Is Better
But is there an ideal number of limbs?
August 17, 2023
Semiconductors
Operations
Semiconductors Sales Slump Strikes South Korea, Taiwan
A report shows a decrease in demand is hitting the manufacturing economies of South Korea and Taiwan.
August 17, 2023
Using a high-performance aluminum nozzle with an aluminum skid can provide approximately 30% more power than typically available through conventional options.
Operations
Movin’ Up the Sewer Line Just Got Easier
Advancements in skid design can improve the balance and maneuverability of nozzles and hoses.
August 17, 2023