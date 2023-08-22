Voigt-Abernathy Announces Acquisition of Texas Process Equipment Company

TPE is a distributor of pumps, process equipment and services for industrial applications.

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 22, 2023
Va Hq (med Res)
Voigt-Abernathy

Birmingham, AL based Voigt-Abernathy Sales Corp. announced the completion of the asset purchase of Texas Process Equipment (TPE) Company, an established distributor of pumps, process equipment and services for industrial applications.

Founded in 1971, TPE has offices in Houston and Dallas, Texas.

TPE focuses on serving customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas and other industries throughout the states of Texas and Oklahoma. They have 30 employees and are headquartered in Houston.

“We are pleased to welcome all Texas Process employees to the Voigt-Abernathy team," said Jonathan Abernathy, co-principal of Voigt-Abernathy. "With Texas Process, we will continue to build on our strategy of providing world-class pump, filtration and process equipment, plus aftermarket services to our expanded Texas and Oklahoma customer base."

voigtab.com

