Volvo CE, AEM Celebrate DD25 Electric Compactor, New Training Facility

Officials including Tim Watters of Hoffman Equipment, U.S. Rep. John Joyce and Volvo CE Acting President Scott Young cut the ribbon to open the training center.

Volvo Construction Equipment, in partnership with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, hosted U.S. Representative John Joyce (PA-13) to celebrate the company’s first electric asphalt compactor, which was designed and is produced at its Shippensburg facility.

The DD25 Electric compactor highlights the equipment manufacturing industry’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, encouraging contractors, builders and operators to build the modern infrastructure needed for a 21st century economy and global marketplace, while reducing their environmental footprint.

Rep. Joyce joined Volvo CE to mark this momentous occasion and noted the positive impact it will have on the local economy in bringing more high-paying jobs to the area.

“The equipment manufactured in Pennsylvania’s 13th District is used in projects around the world,” Rep. Joyce said. “With the opening of its new assembly line to produce electric asphalt compactors here in Shippensburg, Volvo Construction Equipment is helping to carry on that legacy."

AEM brought I Make America, the association’s national grassroots campaign, to celebrate the Shippensburg facility’s more than 800 employees. I Make America partners with member companies in hosting elected officials in facilities across the country and celebrates the grit, dedication, and ingenuity of the equipment manufacturing industry’s 2.3 million men and women.

“We are proud to join Volvo CE and Rep. Joyce in celebrating the industry’s commitment to developing cutting-edge products that deliver quality results while minimizing an operator’s environmental footprint,” said Kate Fox Wood, AEM vice president, federal affairs. "The equipment manufacturing industry supports nearly 90,000 jobs in Pennsylvania and this new production line shows just how important the state is to this industry and to its future.”

As part of the same event, Volvo CE held a ribbon cutting for the company’s new $7.3 million technical training center on the same campus. The 20,000-square-foot facility will serve as a training center for dealer service technicians and will expand the company’s capacity and offerings for hands-on training and continuing education through virtual platforms.

It includes in-person classrooms, virtual labs and three service bays that can accommodate the company’s largest machines, including the L350H wheel loader, A60H articulated hauler and R100 rigid hauler, allowing those trainings to occur inside year-round.