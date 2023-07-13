Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky

The new facility features 75,000-plus square feet of manufacturing space.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 13, 2023
Ky
iStock

Conner Industries, Inc., a provider of lumber, industrial wood crates and pallets and integrated packaging solutions, announced that it opened a new manufacturing facility in Guthrie, Kentucky.

This latest expansion into southern Kentucky manufacturing markets serves to further enlarge Conner's integrated packaging division footprint. 

The new Kentucky facility is expected to serve large manufacturing customers in both the southern Kentucky and Tennessee markets, along with its sister plants in Lewisburg, Tennessee and Fayetteville, Tennessee. The expansion will serve pallet clients, as well as customers requiring integrated packaging solutions that utilize a broad range of materials, including wood, foam, plastic and corrugate.

"The opening of a new facility in Kentucky is an important strategic development for Conner," said David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries. "The new site will serve as an ideal platform to broaden our integrated packaging products to new and existing customers. This expansion illustrates the Conner commitment to adapting to our customers' ever-changing need for solutions that reduce the total cost of packaging."

The new facility features 75,000-plus square feet of manufacturing space and 3,000 square feet of office space for both wood pallet assembly and mixed material transportation packaging. The new location also offers three dock doors, five rollup doors and a rail spur. 

"Through strategic locations like this one, Conner continues to demonstrate our commitment to providing packaging solutions that optimize supply chains," Dixon said. "The Kentucky location aligns our products and services with the needs of our customers in a rapidly changing and demanding industrial packaging environment."

