Leidos Announces New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina

The facility will insource production of security products and bring new jobs to the region.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 13, 2023
Leidos Logo 4817 21071
Leidos

Leidos announced plans to establish a new security systems manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

This will be the company's third security systems manufacturing location in the U.S., expanding its presence and support to customers. Leidos will invest $31.7 million in the new facility, creating up to 170 new jobs in the region over time.

"This facility brings more manufacturing back into the U.S. and expands Leidos' global security capabilities for the aviation and critical infrastructure markets," said Jim Moos, Leidos Civil Group president. "We're thrilled to expand into the North Charleston area and look forward to making a positive impact in the community."

The new facility will produce security systems for Leidos' Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) operation. SES offers a comprehensive suite of fully automated and integrated products for aviation, shipping ports, border crossings and critical infrastructure customers. These systems provide threat detection by screening baggage, cargo and people at checkpoints around the world.

"Leidos' $31.7 million investment in their new facility here in the Lowcountry will lead to significant job growth and economic development," said Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC-1). "We congratulate them on their expanding operation and thank them for putting their faith in South Carolina."

Located in Ladson Industrial Park, the new 150,000-square-foot facility will enable Leidos to onshore more manufacturing increasing the company's critical capacity to support its growing customer base. The new plant will optimize manufacturing efficiency, quality and safety.

The facility is currently under construction and is expected to be fully operational by the first half of 2024.

Security Breach Podcast
Security Breach Podcast
July 12, 2023
Ap23193758715762
Musk Unveils New AI Startup
July 13, 2023
Ky
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
July 13, 2023
Leidos Logo 4817 21071
Leidos Announces New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina
July 13, 2023
Ky
