Missouri S&T Manufacturing Expertise Helps Small Business Weighing Big Investment

It helped a manufacturer of precise timing systems equipment that has 25 employees.

Jul 12, 2023
John Clark, president and CEO of Masterclock, worked with S&T to learn how his small manufacturing company can take advantage of advances made possible by digital printing technology.
John Clark, president and CEO of Masterclock, worked with S&T to learn how his small manufacturing company can take advantage of advances made possible by digital printing technology.
Dave Bour

Manufacturers that want to incorporate 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, face a steep learning curve that complicates the process of making an informed investment. For smaller manufacturers, the challenge is even more acute.

Addressing that challenge is at the heart of a recent engineering analysis conducted by experts at Missouri University of Science and Technology on behalf of Masterclock, a manufacturer of precise timing systems equipment based in St. Charles, Missouri. Masterclock has 25 employees.

Dr. Richard Billo, director of the Kummer Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Missouri S&T, led the analysis. Assuming current market conditions, it found that the cost of equipment required to 3D print the casements that house the display clocks Masterclock manufactures outweighs the potential savings.

“We knew that 3D printing is definitely changing the manufacturing game,” Masterclock president and CEO John Clark said. “But as a small business without an enormous R&D budget, without being knowledgeable about the market, we weren’t in a position to make huge bets on the equipment.

“I got a world-class, real-time review of how what’s on the market lines up with what we’d like to do at Masterclock. I no longer have that voice in the back of my head, wondering if I’m missing out on the right investment.”

Billo says the work his team did with Masterclock is an example of S&T’s commitment to collaborating with manufacturers across Missouri to help them be more innovative and competitive in the global marketplace. 

In October, S&T will break ground for the Missouri Protoplex, an advanced manufacturing research and development facility that will anchor the university’s planned manufacturing technology and innovation campus.

In addition to providing space for equipment that will be available to manufacturers like Masterclock as well as S&T students and researchers, the facility will serve as a headquarters of sorts for the network Billo and others are building through partnerships with the Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM), the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) and community colleges and tech schools across the state.

In addition to offering an opportunity for manufacturers to learn about new methods and technologies, Billo said the equipment housed in the Protoplex will help S&T students develop skills they’ll need when they join the workforce.

“There’s lots of apprehension around advanced manufacturing because there’s a skills shortage in the workforce,” Billo said. “Missouri S&T and the Missouri Protoplex are resources for these companies. We’re taking a collaborative approach, taking the time to understand what manufacturers really need rather than just telling them what courses we plan to offer.”

Billo and Clark met last February at a gathering of St. Charles-area manufacturers organized by the Partnership to Enhance Innovation, Resilience and Agility in Missouri’s Manufacturers to help manufacturing businesses address challenges heightened during the pandemic like worker shortages, inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Offered through the University of Missouri Extension, the partnership provides Missouri manufacturers streamlined access to the expertise and resources of all four UM System universities.

When the two met, the digital printing market was exploding with possibilities, and Clark, like many manufacturers, was trying to determine if 3D printing was a cost-effective alternative to purchasing parts from suppliers.

“We wanted to explore the potential of additive manufacturing,” Clark said. “But we didn’t have access to the resources required to do that.”

Drawing on matching funds from an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant, the analysis the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at S&T conducted on behalf of Masterclock was funded in part by the UM System Manufacturer Partnership.

“For most of our portfolio, it doesn’t make sense for an organization of our size to invest in the technology at this time,” Clark said. “But the analysis conducted by S&T did show us that many forms of 3D printing have reached the point that there’s parity or better, on a per-part basis, with fabricated parts.”

That represents a potentially major leap forward for a company the size of Masterclock. Digital printing, according to the analysis, could liberate small manufacturers from the large minimum quantity requirements that are a fact of doing business within the confines of the supply chain.

The technology could enable small manufacturers like Masterclock a much higher measure of design freedom and manufacturing agility, making it possible, for example, for Clark and his team to take a more flexible approach to navigating changes in the design of aircraft for which the company supplies timekeeping equipment that keep the aircraft’s GPS functionality in synch with the satellites that guide it. 3D printing could also help the company reduce inventory.

Latest in Operations
Spindle
9 Common Causes of Spindle Failure
July 13, 2023
Ap23193758715762
Musk Unveils New AI Startup
July 13, 2023
Ky
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
July 13, 2023
Leidos Logo 4817 21071
Leidos Announces New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina
July 13, 2023
Related Stories
Ky
Operations
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
Leidos Logo 4817 21071
Operations
Leidos Announces New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina
Mersen
Operations
Mersen Officially Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Tennessee
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
Sponsored
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 12, 2023
Ap23193758715762
Operations
Musk Unveils New AI Startup
It has a team of top researchers but a vague mission.
July 13, 2023
Ky
Operations
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
The new facility features 75,000-plus square feet of manufacturing space.
July 13, 2023
Leidos Logo 4817 21071
Operations
Leidos Announces New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina
The facility will insource production of security products and bring new jobs to the region.
July 13, 2023
In this 2004 file photo, a number of artisan beers made at Anchor Brewing Co. are dsiplayed in San Francisco.
Operations
Anchor Brewing Halts Operations After 127 Years
The company cited faltering sales and tough economic conditions.
July 12, 2023
Mersen
Operations
Mersen Officially Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Tennessee
It will focus on the manufacturing of extruded graphite, insulation felt and isostatic graphite.
July 12, 2023
Ap23193168170243
Operations
Foxconn Exits Semiconductor Joint Venture
The electronics giant backed out of the $19.5 billion partnership.
July 12, 2023
Rtx
Operations
RTX Awarded $117.5M by U.S. Army for Advanced Targeting Sensor Systems
Primary work location for this effort is in McKinney, Texas.
July 11, 2023
People are seen on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe's processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometers southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023.
Operations
Chinese Mining Company Opens Giant Lithium Processing Plant in Zimbabwe
The area has one of the world's largest reserves of the metal.
July 10, 2023
Signs at a shell petrol station in London, on Feb. 2, 2023.
Operations
Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil Production 'Irresponsible'
The world economy is still dependent on fossil fuels.
July 10, 2023
Visitors walk away from the Jack Daniels Distillery visitor center carrying boxes of whiskey Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lynchburg, Tenn.
Operations
Distillers Face Pushback Over Taxes, Emissions
The growing global popularity of whiskey and bourbon is fueling conflicts at home.
July 10, 2023
Environmental activists protest against the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, near a building which houses the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Operations
UN Nuclear Agency Chief to Visit Fukushima Plant to See Final Preparations for Release of Wastewater
The discharge plan has been strongly opposed by local fishing groups and neighboring nations.
July 3, 2023
This Thursday, July 25, 2013, photo shows Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Ks.
Operations
Striking Workers at Key Boeing Supplier Approve New Contract
They will return to work this week.
July 3, 2023
Trophy
Operations
Johnson & Johnson’s Talloen Named Manufacturing Leader of the Year
The Manufacturing Leadership Council also announced other category winners.
June 30, 2023
Anca's Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievements Of Female Machinists
Operations
ANCA Launches Inaugural Female Machinist Award
The Female Machinist Award is open to women of all skill levels.
June 30, 2023