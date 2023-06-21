Fenner Precision Polymers Completes Land Purchase to Consolidate Business Operations

Fenner Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company, announced the purchase of 41 acres of property zoned for light industrial development in Lancaster County’s Penn Township.

Fenner plans to develop the site, previously owned by Kreider Farms, as a 400,000-square-foot world-class, environmentally responsible manufacturing facility. The project plans to consolidate the majority of Fenner’s manufacturing plant sites in Pennsylvania into one location. The property is located at 426 Hostetter Road, Manheim.

“Manufacturing remains the top leading contributor to GDP in Lancaster County at 19% and it is the second leading employment sector at 16%,” said Jack Krecek, Divisional Managing Director, Fenner Precision Polymers. “Fenner’s continued focus on growth and this exciting new development project is a testament to the strength of the manufacturing industry and we look forward to spurring it onward through the innovation and productivity that will be born here.”

Reducing the number of Fenner’s plants streamlines operations and improves staff collaboration and the sharing of skillsets. It also delivers annualized cost savings realized through operational efficiencies.

It was also important that the site’s selection and operations take advantage of every opportunity to minimize environmental impact, in alignment with Michelin Group’s net-zero emissions ambition by 2050.

While utilizing an existing structure was preferable, the current market availability of commercial space remains extremely tight, and there were no truly suitable options that met Fenner Precision Polymers’ requirements for future growth.

Developing a new site allows the company to design for sustainability including leveraging more energy-efficient equipment, utilizing renewable energy sources, reducing water consumption, and reducing waste generation.

Zoned for light industrial development since 2011, the land purchase is located within the designated urban growth boundary for the region. Fenner will conduct detailed building design and land development throughout the balance of 2023. Construction will be completed in multiple phases over the next five years. The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2024, with building occupancy expected early 2025.

As Fenner departs several of its existing facilities, the move will open new commercial real estate opportunities for other businesses.