SSE Steel Fabrication Acquires State-of-the-Art Technology for Facility Expansion

The investment will incorporate robotics and augmented reality into the manufacturing process.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 16, 2023
Sse Scott John
SSE Steel Fabrication

SSE Steel Fabrication announced it is expanding its St. Bernard Parish facility with the addition of state-of-the-art technology that will enhance overall productivity and efficiency while creating new jobs.

Technological advances at the plant will include adding a fleet of welding collaborative robots, or cobots, to its existing robotic manufacturing line and incorporating augmented reality headsets and software into quality control processes. 

The company expects to create 18 new direct jobs, while retaining 64 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 18 new indirect jobs, for a total of 36 new jobs in the Southeast Region. 

“As a minority- and woman-owned business in a male-dominated field, SSE demonstrates the strength and talent of Louisiana’s small business community," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "We appreciate the company’s recognition of our state’s business environment and its commitment to modernization, which is so critical to sustaining the strength of this vital economic sector.” 

Cobots will be utilized in the metal fabrication process as well as for pre- and post-welding tasks such as material handling, part manipulation and inspection. The advanced technology will streamline the overall welding process and allow employees to be available for more complex and strategic tasks. 

Augmented reality (AR) headsets overlay virtual mixed reality 3D models onto the real-world environment, allowing workers to increase accuracy while decreasing production time by eliminating the need to refer to traditional paper blueprints or computer screens. 

The AR quality control system is currently in the testing stage and is anticipated to be implemented by the end of July. The cobots are expected to be delivered and fully operational at the start of August. 

The company began operations in the Southeast Region in 1996 and has grown into a large capacity, full-service fabrication contractor that provides services to commercial clients, industrial facilities and government agencies. SSE’s growth has been supported by its participation in numerous LED small business initiatives, including CEO Roundtables, Louisiana Growth Network and Rural Entrepreneurship programs. It is also Hudson certified, meaning it has met the qualifications for enhanced access to state procurement and public contract opportunities. 

“SSE Steel Fabrication is a prime example of what is possible for companies in St. Bernard Parish,” St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation CEO Meaghan McCormack said. “Founded nearly 30 years ago, SSE has experienced tremendous growth and remained competitive by investing in the most cutting-edge equipment, taking the initiative to earn demanding certifications and committing to community partnerships to train and hire locally.” 

To secure the project in St. Bernard Parish, the state of Louisiana offered SSE a competitive incentives package which includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 1314547476
Pet Food Ingredients Company to Open $40M Plant
June 16, 2023
Sse Scott John
SSE Steel Fabrication Acquires State-of-the-Art Technology for Facility Expansion
June 16, 2023
Oh Facility In House Welding
IPM Streamlines Operations with Newly Expanded Ohio Facility
June 16, 2023
White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu speaks during a briefing at the White House, May 12, 2023, in Washington. The massive federal effort to expand internet access to every home in the U.S. took a major step forward on Friday with the announcement of $930 million in 'middle mile' grants to shore up connections in dozens of places around the country where significant gaps in connectivity persist. 'These networks are the workhorses carrying large amounts of data over very long distances,' said Landrieu.
Biden Admin Announces $930M in Broadband Grants
June 16, 2023
Related Stories
Plastic
Operations
Plastics Industry Association Applauds R&D Provisions in House Ways and Means Growth Package
Raytheon's palletized laser weapon is the first 10-kilowatt laser built to U.S. military specifications in a stand-alone configuration that can be moved and mounted anywhere it’s needed.
Operations
Raytheon Technologies Delivers Fourth Combat-Ready Laser Weapon to U.S. Air Force
Handshake
Operations
AqueoUS Vets Expands National Presence with Acquisition of Dixie Tank Company
Manufacturing
Operations
Manufacturers Say Regulatory Onslaught Stifling Growth
More in Operations
I Stock 1314547476
Operations
Pet Food Ingredients Company to Open $40M Plant
The facility will provide bulk storage, warehouse space and onsite ingredient processing.
June 16, 2023
Oh Facility In House Welding
Operations
IPM Streamlines Operations with Newly Expanded Ohio Facility
The company announced the addition of Exact Metrology at the Ohio industrial facility.
June 16, 2023
White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu speaks during a briefing at the White House, May 12, 2023, in Washington. The massive federal effort to expand internet access to every home in the U.S. took a major step forward on Friday with the announcement of $930 million in 'middle mile' grants to shore up connections in dozens of places around the country where significant gaps in connectivity persist. 'These networks are the workhorses carrying large amounts of data over very long distances,' said Landrieu.
IOT
Biden Admin Announces $930M in Broadband Grants
They are intended to trigger the laying of 12,000 miles of new fiber through 35 states and Puerto Rico.
June 16, 2023
Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023.
Operations
Bud Light Loses Sales Crown to Modelo Amid Beer Backlash
Bud Light had been the top U.S. seller since 2001.
June 15, 2023
I Stock 511094901
Operations
Why Glass Is Still Surprising Scientists
In many ways, glass is a state of matter all its own.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 14 At 10 17 47 Am
Operations
Instant Pot Maker Seeks Bankruptcy Protection
Sales have gone cold.
June 14, 2023
Northrop
Operations
Northrop Grumman Enhances G/ATOR with New Performance Capabilities
G/ATOR combines five of the Marine Corps’ single-mission radars into one multi-mission system.
June 14, 2023
Lyten Sign1
Energy
Lyten Opens First Automated Battery Pilot Line in the U.S.
The company will be producing lithium-sulfur batteries.
June 14, 2023
Specter
Operations
Pentagon Pours $9.5M into Plasma-Assisted Combustion and Hypersonic Propulsion Startup
This funding allows Specter to develop and implement its technologies in both new and existing engines.
June 14, 2023
Cordless Impactor 18v Gds18 V 330 C Bosch App Pump
Operations
Bosch Announces $130M Power Tools Expansion
The project will support manufacturing of accessories for saws, drills and routers.
June 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 13 At 1 41 44 Pm
Operations
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Roots in $300M Deal
The company is a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.
June 13, 2023
Download
Operations
Walmart Announces its 1st Owned and Operated Beef Plant
Officials called the facility an important step toward an "end-to-end Angus beef supply chain."
June 13, 2023
Plastic
Operations
Plastics Industry Association Applauds R&D Provisions in House Ways and Means Growth Package
The introduced legislation would make it easier for plastics manufacturers to create jobs.
June 13, 2023
Range Grassfed Beef Jerky from Cattaneo Bros.
Operations
Insider Q&A: How to Run a 75-Year-Old Family Jerky Business
The challenges of keeping a family business afloat, why they only source U.S. meat, potential threats from emerging plant-based jerky and plans for National Jerky Day 2023.
June 12, 2023
Raytheon's palletized laser weapon is the first 10-kilowatt laser built to U.S. military specifications in a stand-alone configuration that can be moved and mounted anywhere it’s needed.
Operations
Raytheon Technologies Delivers Fourth Combat-Ready Laser Weapon to U.S. Air Force
The new palletized laser weapon is known as "H4."
June 12, 2023