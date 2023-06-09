Manufacturers Say Regulatory Onslaught Stifling Growth

Only 67% of manufacturers are positive about their own company’s outlook.

National Association of Manufacturers
Jun 9, 2023
Manufacturing
iStock

The National Association of Manufacturers released its Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey for the second quarter of 2023, which reveals manufacturers’ mounting concerns over the onslaught of unbalanced federal regulations and the threat that poses to sustaining manufacturing investment, job creation and wage growth.

“Congress and the administration have taken bold steps to support manufacturing in the United States. But the positive effects of tax reform, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act are being undermined by the growing regulatory burden. The unrelenting barrage of regulations threatens to undermine manufacturers’ competitiveness. If the administration’s regulatory onslaught continues, its manufacturing agenda will fail. Unfortunately, we are seeing the signs of exactly that happening,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons.

Currently, the NAM is engaged actively on nearly 100 regulations that have been proposed or announced by 30 different agencies.

Key Survey Findings:

  • Only 67% of manufacturers are positive about their own company’s outlook. This is down from 74.7% in Q1, making it the lowest since Q3 2020, and before the pandemic, the lowest since Q3 2019.
  • If the regulatory burden on manufacturers decreased, 65% of manufacturers would purchase more capital equipment, and more than 46% would increase compensation.
  • More than 63% of manufacturers report spending more than 2,000 hours per year complying with federal regulations.
  • If Congress were to enact comprehensive permitting reform, simplifying and speeding up the approval process for new projects, 75.1% of manufacturers say it would be helpful, allowing their company to hire more workers, expand business and/or increase wages and benefits.
  • The top challenges facing manufacturers include attracting and retaining a quality workforce (74.4%), weaker domestic economy (55.7%), rising health care/insurance costs (53.1%), unfavorable business climate (52.1%), increased raw material costs (50.8%) and supply chain challenges (44.9%).

nam.org

Latest in Operations
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Building Trust and Skills in the Age of Automation
June 9, 2023
Handshake
AqueoUS Vets Expands National Presence with Acquisition of Dixie Tank Company
June 9, 2023
Manufacturing
Manufacturers Say Regulatory Onslaught Stifling Growth
June 9, 2023
I Stock 851882524
How Can Manufacturing CEOs Find Peace and Profitability Amid Supply Chain Uncertainty?
June 8, 2023
Related Stories
Handshake
Operations
AqueoUS Vets Expands National Presence with Acquisition of Dixie Tank Company
Jun Qu of ORNL shows stainless-steel disks before (silver) and after (black) coating with carbon nanotubes that provide superlubricity.
Operations
Superlubricity Coating Could Reduce Economic Losses from Friction, Wear
Recarbon
Operations
JEC Composites Startup Booster Winner Announced
8 Game-changing MRP Software Benefits for Small Manufacturers
Sponsored
8 Game-changing MRP Software Benefits for Small Manufacturers
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
Handshake
Operations
AqueoUS Vets Expands National Presence with Acquisition of Dixie Tank Company
The acquisition gives AqueoUS Vets an East Coast base of operations.
June 9, 2023
I Stock 851882524
Operations
How Can Manufacturing CEOs Find Peace and Profitability Amid Supply Chain Uncertainty?
One of manufacturing leaders’ biggest concerns right now is understanding the true lead times of suppliers so they can stay economically viable and relevant.
June 8, 2023
Change
Operations
Word on the Street ...
Industry experts — your peers among them — share best practices in a period of uncertainty.
June 8, 2023
Jun Qu of ORNL shows stainless-steel disks before (silver) and after (black) coating with carbon nanotubes that provide superlubricity.
Operations
Superlubricity Coating Could Reduce Economic Losses from Friction, Wear
Affecting a variety of systems from vehicle drive trains to wind and hydroelectric turbines.
June 8, 2023
Entegris
Operations
Entegris Breaks Ground on Semiconductor Manufacturing Center in Colorado
The 100,000-square-foot facility will support production for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control and Advanced Materials Handling divisions.
June 8, 2023
Northrop
Operations
Northrop Grumman to Produce New Maritime Navigation Sensor for U.S. Navy
The new AN/WSN-12 ISM is a key component of the U.S. Navy’s AN/WSN-12 Inertial Navigator System.
June 8, 2023
Low Res Recipe6
Operations
Robot 'Chef' Recreates Recipes After Watching Videos
At the end of the experiment, the robot came up with another recipe on its own.
June 7, 2023
Palmetto's plant in Saluda, S.C.
Operations
Palmetto Gourmet Foods Plans $100M Expansion
The company expects to add 700 jobs over the next five years.
June 7, 2023
Centaur
Operations
Teledyne Delivers 1000th Unmanned Tactical Robot to U.S. Army
The MTRS Inc II robot is a medium-sized UGV that provides a standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify, and dispose of hazards.
June 7, 2023
Recarbon
Operations
JEC Composites Startup Booster Winner Announced
The winning startup, Recarbon, gives new value to carbon fiber wastes.
June 7, 2023
Reinforced Concrete Testand Model Images 960x600 V1
Operations
New Building Standard Paves the Way for Collapse-Resistant Structures
Disproportionate collapse has always been a risk for large buildings, but the events are rare.
June 6, 2023
I Stock 909699632
Operations
Pet Food Manufacturing Equipment Goes Up for Auction
The assets include fillers, robotics, palletizers and sleeve machines.
June 5, 2023
Common Wealth Crush's facility rests in the Virginia Metalcrafters Historic District.
Operations
Startup Winemaker Restores a Historic Manufacturing Hub
LISTEN (4:25): The historic district dates back to 1890.
June 5, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the Apple Watch at the Apple event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015.
Operations
Apple Expected to Unveil Sleek, Pricey Headset
Is it the device VR has been looking for?
June 5, 2023