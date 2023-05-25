Michigan Announces State’s Largest Push to Promote Semiconductor Industry

The plan includes $3 million in new workforce investment grant funds.

Industrial Media Staff
May 25, 2023
Semiconductors
iStock

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II announced the Michigan Semiconductor Talent Action Team (TAT) to promote careers, recruit talent and attract new businesses to fill jobs in Michigan’s semiconductor industry. 

TAT aims to provide talent and research solutions to ensure employers can meet projected growth of up to 30,000 semiconductor jobs by 2030.

To support this effort, Michigan also launched an online application, TAT Semi Grant | Michigan Business, for prospective higher education consortium members to apply for up to $3 million.

Joined by Michigan education and business leaders along with the head of the Michigan Development Economic Corporation’s Talent Solutions Team, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist II outlined Michigan’s plan to achieve superiority in the global semiconductor industry during a virtual press conference.

“Michigan is a global leader and hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation, and we have grown our semiconductor industry footprint aggressively,” Gilchrist II said. “Let’s keep working together to bring advanced manufacturing and critical supply chains home as we create economic opportunity in every region and build a brighter future for Michigan.”

Michigan’s Semiconductor TAT is a collaborative, public/private partnership aimed at making Michigan a top state for semiconductor talent solutions and growth. TAT will build on the Great Lakes State’s push to onshore critical supply chains of semiconductors back to Michigan, creating jobs and reducing delays and shortages. 

TAT already built a consortium that includes seven higher education partners, 15 semiconductor employers and two industry associations that are collaborating with the state to focus on five semiconductor roles with demand across priority value chain areas:

  • Computer engineers
  • Electrical engineers
  • Industrial/process engineers
  • Semiconductor processing technicians
  • Maintenance and repair workers

TAT officials said more of Michigan’s four-year and two-year-degree institutions are invited to join the consortium.

