Holland Industrial Group, Prestige Equipment to Conduct Auction After Closure of Vise-Grip Facility

The auction will include over 1,000 lots.

Industrial Media Staff
May 8, 2023
Seyi Sutherland HSD-550 550-Ton Straight Side Mechanical Press
Seyi Sutherland HSD-550 550-Ton Straight Side Mechanical Press
Holland Industrial Group

Holland Industrial Group and Prestige Equipment announced that they will offer an entire inventory of vise-grip manufacturing equipment after the closing of the 500,000-square-foot Malco Products plant in De Witt, Nebraska.

Featured assets in this auction of over 1,000 lots include:

  • Seyi Sutherland 550 Ton Straight Side Mechanical Press
  • Stamtec 260 Ton Straight Side Mechanical Press
  • 20+ Federal OBI Presses, Many Remanufactured with Wintriss Controls
  • (2) Late Model Brazing & Annealing Furnaces
  • Forging Presses & Hammers
  • Induction Heaters and Forging Systems for Billet Heating
  • Water Treatment System/Nitrogen Generator System
  • (9) Vertical & Horizontal Broaches by Detroit, BMS and Foot-Burte
  • Vibratory Finishing Systems
  • Complete Machine Shop with Haas CNC Machines, Okamoto Grinders
  • Complete Air Compressor Room
  • Quality Assurance/Inspection including 2022 Zeiss Coordinate Measuring Machine
  • Incredible quantity of Plant Support, Rolling Stock, Toolroom 

The Live Webcast Auction will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 10 a.m.  EDT. Onsite asset inspection in De Witt, Nebraska is available on Friday, May 19 and Monday May 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and otherwise by appointment.

Latest in Operations
Ukrainian soldiers prepare their ammunition at the frontline positions near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 1, 2023.
EU Wants to Ramp Up Ammunition Production to Help Ukraine
May 4, 2023
Rockwell
Rockwell Automation, The Water Council Unite to Promote Water Stewardship
May 4, 2023
I Stock 1336979814
Americans Want Corporations To Take Responsibility for Waste
May 2, 2023
A company like AFT Fasteners has the added capability to perform in-house plating and finishing, which can be helpful when producing kits for end users that vary in color.
No, I’m Not Kitting: The Advantages of Outsourcing to Fastener Distributors
May 2, 2023
Related Stories
Rockwell
Operations
Rockwell Automation, The Water Council Unite to Promote Water Stewardship
Siemens Energy Konverter Plattform Bor Win3
Operations
Seurat Technologies Partners with Siemens Energy to Manufacture 59 Tons of Metal Parts
A company like AFT Fasteners has the added capability to perform in-house plating and finishing, which can be helpful when producing kits for end users that vary in color.
Operations
No, I’m Not Kitting: The Advantages of Outsourcing to Fastener Distributors
5 O C Virk
Operations
Re:Build Announces $81M Advanced Manufacturing Park
More in Operations
A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011.
Labor
Tyson's Surprise Loss Spurs Cut to Outlook
CEO says, "I can't remember a time when our business faced the highly unusual situation that we're currently seeing."
May 8, 2023
Ap23124634835561
Operations
Arconic Taken Private by Apollo Global in $5.2 Billion Deal
Arconic is the company once known as Alcoa, which spun off its alumina and bauxite operations in 2016.
May 5, 2023
Employees work at a facility for the Norwegian company Nel in Heroya, Norway, on April 20, 2023.
Operations
Nel Hydrogen Plans Massive Michigan Plant, Work with GM
The company wants to drive down the cost of hydrogen.
May 4, 2023
Javelin
Operations
Lockheed-Raytheon JV Contract Could Be Worth Up to $7.2B
Javelin has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units.
May 4, 2023
Ukrainian soldiers prepare their ammunition at the frontline positions near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 1, 2023.
Operations
EU Wants to Ramp Up Ammunition Production to Help Ukraine
Officials want to use some $1.1 billion to fund the Act in Support of Ammunition Production, or ASAP.
May 4, 2023
Rockwell
Operations
Rockwell Automation, The Water Council Unite to Promote Water Stewardship
The partnership will include informational webinars on the importance of water use.
May 4, 2023
Velosity's facilities in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Operations
Contract Manufacturers Increasingly Asked to Provide Services Spanning Entire Product Lifecycle
OEMs rely on contract manufacturing services so they can focus on what they do best, designing and developing medical advancements that improve lives.
May 2, 2023
I Stock 1336979814
Operations
Americans Want Corporations To Take Responsibility for Waste
They also think companies will put more money and effort into sustainability within the next five years.
May 2, 2023
A company like AFT Fasteners has the added capability to perform in-house plating and finishing, which can be helpful when producing kits for end users that vary in color.
Operations
No, I’m Not Kitting: The Advantages of Outsourcing to Fastener Distributors
OEMs save time, labor and floor space by outsourcing kitting to industrial fastener distributors.
May 2, 2023
5 O C Virk
Operations
Re:Build Announces $81M Advanced Manufacturing Park
It will create 300 jobs.
May 2, 2023
Nikon
Operations
Nikon Establishes New Company in U.S.
It will serve as the global headquarters of the Advanced Manufacturing Business Unit.
May 2, 2023
Kingsport Tennesseesm Usa 2000x1361
Operations
Leclerc Foods to Expand Tennessee Headquarters
The company will add machinery to support a new production line in both of its facilities.
May 1, 2023
Exxon Mobil Advanced Recycling Demo Photo
Operations
ExxonMobil Project Demonstrates Advanced Recycling for Plastic Waste
The oil and gas giant and its partners aimed to create a circular food packaging process.
April 28, 2023
Pontoon
Operations
Pure Watercraft Unveils First In-House Designed Electric Pontoon Boat
The Pure Pontoon is equipped with a high-capacity battery system that allows for up to 40 miles of range.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 1372778963
Operations
Honeywell to Acquire Compressor Controls Corp.
The company said the deal would create the world's largest operating fleet of critical process machinery.
April 28, 2023