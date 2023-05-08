Holland Industrial Group, Prestige Equipment to Conduct Auction After Closure of Vise-Grip Facility

Holland Industrial Group and Prestige Equipment announced that they will offer an entire inventory of vise-grip manufacturing equipment after the closing of the 500,000-square-foot Malco Products plant in De Witt, Nebraska.

Featured assets in this auction of over 1,000 lots include:

Seyi Sutherland 550 Ton Straight Side Mechanical Press

Stamtec 260 Ton Straight Side Mechanical Press

20+ Federal OBI Presses, Many Remanufactured with Wintriss Controls

(2) Late Model Brazing & Annealing Furnaces

Forging Presses & Hammers

Induction Heaters and Forging Systems for Billet Heating

Water Treatment System/Nitrogen Generator System

(9) Vertical & Horizontal Broaches by Detroit, BMS and Foot-Burte

Vibratory Finishing Systems

Complete Machine Shop with Haas CNC Machines, Okamoto Grinders

Complete Air Compressor Room

Quality Assurance/Inspection including 2022 Zeiss Coordinate Measuring Machine

Incredible quantity of Plant Support, Rolling Stock, Toolroom

The Live Webcast Auction will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 10 a.m. EDT. Onsite asset inspection in De Witt, Nebraska is available on Friday, May 19 and Monday May 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and otherwise by appointment.