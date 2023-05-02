Nikon Establishes New Company in U.S.

Nikon Corporation announced the formation of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. and will begin its operation in July 2023.

This new customer-centric digital manufacturing solutions company will be based in California and serve as the global headquarters of the Advanced Manufacturing Business Unit established in April 2023. The company's launch marks a milestone in the Nikon Vision 2030 strategic plan set forth in Medium-Term Management Plan.

In its Vision 2030 statement, Nikon established the goal to become a key technology solutions company in a global society where humans and machines co-create seamlessly, with a strategic emphasis on digital manufacturing.

By building on the century-long Nikon foundation of cutting-edge opto-electronics and precision technologies, Nikon believes it will enable innovations in manufacturing with applied optics application technologies together with customers and partners.

In 2019, Nikon established a specialized division to accelerate the launch of new growth businesses such as advanced manufacturing. Since then, by leveraging synergies resulting from strategic investments including acquisition of SLM Solutions Group AG, a global provider of integrated metal additive manufacturing solutions, and prior to that, Morf3D Inc., a provider of end-to-end solutions in additive manufacturing, Nikon has taken major steps towards the industrialization of digital manufacturing.

These programs culminated in the exciting launch of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing, Inc., which will be in charge of scaling and managing all assets including organically developed as well as consolidation, synergizing, harmonization and governance of acquired entities.

This will be the first time in its more than 100-year history, that the global headquarters of a Nikon business unit will be outside of Japan. SLM, Morf3D and other Nikon digital manufacturing investments will consolidate within Nikon Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. and the new company will also be responsible for existing additive manufacturing business.

The California location provides proximity to customers and partners including the aerospace, space and defense industries, and will bring together a highly skilled, diverse and inclusive team focused on the success of the organization and its customers.

“Nikon DED additive, subtractive and CT scanning solutions are perfectly complemented by the industry-leading L-PBF systems from SLM Solutions as well as Morf3D's strong innovation pipeline and specialized aerospace qualifications," Co-CEO Yuichi Shibazaki said. "Nikon Advanced Manufacturing will enable us to work together with our partners and customers to unlock the incredible potential of advanced manufacturing and contribute to a more sustainable society.”