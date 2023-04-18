Georgia-Pacific Announces $50M Investment to Grow Consumer Towel Business

Startup of the lines are scheduled for some time in mid-2023.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 18, 2023
Gp
Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific is making significant investments, totaling more than $50 million, at its Port Hudson mill in Zachary, Louisiana. The investments will enhance the company's retail consumer towel business.

Investments to the Port Hudson mill include upgrades to increase capacity and improve capability of existing converting equipment and enhance internal infrastructure. Construction has begun on this project, with startup of the lines scheduled for some time in mid-2023.

"This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who value the quality of our products," said Vivek Joshi, president of the retail tissue, towel and napkin business for Georgia-Pacific. "It also allows us to further leverage the many advantages we have, including our breadth of offerings, excellence in manufacturing operations, commitment to quality and focus on research and development to create products that consumers value."

The improvements will allow expansion of Georgia-Pacific's own premium paper towel offerings, especially Brawny Mega and Tear-A-Square, as well as supporting the growth of current and potential customers' premium private label brands.

The Port Hudson mill currently operates two paper machines and a number of converting operations to make bath tissue and paper towels.

gp.com

