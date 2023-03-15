Caterpillar Highlights Services, Technology and Sustainability at 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG

More than 30 machines are on display.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 15, 2023
Caterpillar's Operator Stadium at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 is where the company is highlighting its latest products, services, sustainability and technologies.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. is showcasing its latest products, services and technologies at this year's CONEXPO-CON/AGG March 14-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 30 machines, including model unveilings and battery electric machine prototypes, will be on display at the company's largest exhibit to date at the event.

This year's CONEXPO returns to the Festival Lot, the home of Caterpillar's "Operator Stadium." Visitors will see two main equipment demonstrations each day – one focused on the latest Cat technology, and one that will spotlight the company's full equipment lineup. Additionally, Caterpillar will be providing unique daily spotlight demonstrations that will take a deep dive into key industry topics including improving fuel efficiency and jobsite efficiency, the evolution of technology, and convenient, scalable solutions for all customers.

Operator Stadium will also once again host Caterpillar's Global Operator Challenge featuring nine of the world's best equipment operators. These competitors will demonstrate their advanced skill, precision and stamina in hopes of being named the Global Operator Challenge Champion. The expertise of the finalists will be put to the test in three challenges – excavating, loading and maneuvering the equipment through a variety of obstacles.

Other Caterpillar CONEXPO highlights:

Technology, Services and Sustainability Hubs & Industrial Power Solutions

  • The Services Hub showcases a range of service options for customers that are easy, convenient and flexible. The new Cat Central app is the latest tool for convenient access to genuine Cat parts and support, while the new Cat SIS2GO app takes the guesswork out of maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing Cat equipment.
  • The Technology Hub offers attendees the ability to experience a range of new and existing Cat technologies – VisionLink, Cat Command, VisionLink Productivity, Cat Detect, Cat Grade and Cat Payload.
  • The Sustainability Hub spotlights components of Caterpillar's total site solution for the energy transition including Caterpillar-designed batteries powering battery electric machines. Customers will learn about sustainability benefits they can choose today and plan for tomorrow.
  • The Industrial Power Solutions exhibit includes the unveiling of a new high power internal combustion engine — the 13-liter Cat C13D — as well as the leading-edge lithium-ion battery technologies under development.

cat.com

