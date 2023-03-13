Caterpillar Workers Ratify New 6-Year Contract With Company

The deal covers 7,000 employees.

Associated Press
Mar 13, 2023
The Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
The Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company that includes a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and 8% worth of lump-sum payments.

Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 employees in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. The new contract is effective immediately.

Workers will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028. They'll also get 4% lump-sum payments in March of next year and in 2026.

The Irving, Texas, company also agreed not to close any factories for the life of the agreement.

By the end of the agreement, workers hired after 2005 will be on the same wage schedule as those hired before 2005, the company said.

Workers also got larger night shift premiums, and an increased match in the 401(k) plan.


Latest in Operations
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
Ap23071089921202
Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission
March 13, 2023
Ap23072421431994
Pfizer Buys Seagen for $43B, Boosts Access to Cancer Drugs
March 13, 2023
Shurtape 2
Fix Maintenance Problems with the Right Tape
March 8, 2023
Related Stories
A Ukrainian paratrooper of 95 Air Assault brigade aims to fire by MSLR BM-21 'Grad' towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna, Ukraine, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Operations
Report: Ukraine World's 3rd Biggest Arms Importer in 2022
The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) is seen before at the commissioning ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., March 17, 2018.
Operations
Australia to Buy American Made Nuclear-Powered Submarines
The furnaces that produce high-purity graphite also require components manufactured from graphite and related materials such as fiber-reinforced carbon.
Operations
Soaring Demand for Purified Graphite Spurs Need for High-Volume Furnaces
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 8, 2023
Joystick
Operations
QP Launches Innovative Electronic Joystick
The JSE Electronic Joystick can be seen at CONEXPO-CON/AGG.
March 13, 2023
Ap23071089921202
Operations
Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission
Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
March 13, 2023
Ap23072421431994
Operations
Pfizer Buys Seagen for $43B, Boosts Access to Cancer Drugs
The pharmaceutical giant said it will pay $229 in cash for each Seagen share.
March 13, 2023
Mb 246 Thunb
Video
Commercial EV Maker Arrival Burning Through Cash
The company is cutting its global workforce in half.
March 10, 2023
I Stock 1398845506
Operations
Ford to Cut 1,100 Jobs in Spain After Other European Layoffs
The cuts are part of a "leaner, more competitive cost structure in Europe."
March 10, 2023
The Federal Reserve interest rate announcement displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 1, 2023.
Operations
Corporate Borrowers Squeezed by Rising Rates
Companies that piled on debt throughout the pandemic and the economic recovery could be in for a tough road as the bills come due.
March 10, 2023
Ap23069407910387
Operations
BP CEO Pay Doubles to $12M as High Energy Costs Surge Profit
BP reported in February that its profit doubled to $28 billion as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.
March 10, 2023
The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) is seen before at the commissioning ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., March 17, 2018.
Operations
Australia to Buy American Made Nuclear-Powered Submarines
The announcement comes amid growing concerns about China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
March 9, 2023
Shurtape 2
Operations
Fix Maintenance Problems with the Right Tape
Even pros may end up using the wrong kind of tape for the task at hand.
March 8, 2023
Siemens Mobility North Carolina Expansion Manufacturing Stills 1
Operations
Siemens Mobility to Build U.S. Rail Car Plant
The $220 million advanced manufacturing center will create 500 jobs.
March 8, 2023
The furnaces that produce high-purity graphite also require components manufactured from graphite and related materials such as fiber-reinforced carbon.
Operations
Soaring Demand for Purified Graphite Spurs Need for High-Volume Furnaces
Graphite’s atomic structure can withstand extreme furnace temperatures in a corrosive environment.
March 8, 2023
An inflatable decoy of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is presented to media in Decin, Czech Republic, Monday, March 6, 2023.
Operations
Inflatable Tanks: Inside the Company That Makes Decoy Armaments
The company makes more than 30 different inflatable military decoys ranging from tanks and armored vehicles to aircraft and howitzers.
March 6, 2023
Waste
Operations
Common Types of Manufacturing Waste and Best Way to Manage It
There are seven types of manufacturing waste in the industry.
March 6, 2023
The Altria Group Inc. corporate headquarters in Richmond, Va., is shown April 23, 2008.
Operations
Altria Makes $2.75B Investment in e-Cigarette Startup NJOY
The announcement comes days after the company said it was swapping its minority stake in Juul Labs.
March 6, 2023