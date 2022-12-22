AMT Doubles Production Area With New Engineering and Manufacturing Facility

Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) announced the opening of a second manufacturing facility near the company’s Orion, Michigan headquarters.

The new modern facility is designed to empower collaboration and industry innovations for the company’s industrial automation and robotic solutions.

“Thanks to a year of unprecedented growth, AMT has had the opportunity to invest in our future by nearly doubling our production area,” AMT Founder and CEO Michael Jacobs said.

The new facility, located at 250 Kay Industrial Drive in Orion, Michigan is across the street from the company’s headquarters at 219 Kay Industrial Drive.

This expansion nearly doubles production square footage, bringing the total for both facilities to over 51,000 square feet.

The state-of-the-art facility is fully conditioned and fire-suppressed, offers 23 feet of vertical clearance, high-quality electrical utilities, sustainable LED lighting and boasts a five-ton overhead crane.

