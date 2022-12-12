LA Semiconductor Purchases Fabrication Plant From onsemi

LA Semiconductor, the newest U.S. owned and operated pure-play semiconductor foundry for analog, mixed signal and power products, today announced the purchase of the Pocatello, Idaho fabrication plant from onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, on October 14, 2022.

LA Semiconductor will run the fab as a pure-play contract manufacturing foundry, with a long-term wafer supply agreement in place, to continue providing wafers to onsemi.

“onsemi’s trust in LA Semiconductor as a key supplier, new owner and operator of the Pocatello fab is a testament to the deep experience and potential that our team brings to the marketplace,” said Mike Ward, Founder, President and CEO of LA Semiconductor. “There is an ongoing need for more chip manufacturing capacity in this country, both for mature market segments, such as discrete and power devices, and for tomorrow’s advanced products and technologies. With the U.S. government fully aligned on supporting our industry through the passage of The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, we are optimistic about what the future holds.”

LA Semiconductor is a spin-off of Linear ASICs Inc., a turn-key ASIC design services company with expertise in analog, power and mixed-signal semiconductors. Linear ASICs will continue providing design services to some of LA Semiconductor’s customers and will bring foundry manufacturing opportunities to LA Semiconductor.

Macquarie Group provided financing to facilitate the purchase of the Idaho fabrication plant and the subsequent launch of LA Semiconductor.



