7 Schools Awarded Welding Workforce Grants to Enhance Welding Education Programs

It includes grant funding of up to $25,000 per location.

Industrial Media Staff
Dec 9, 2022
Work Force Innovators
AWS Foundation

The AWS Foundation is dedicated to increasing the welding workforce by providing grant funding to secondary, post-secondary and welder training facilities that seek to enhance and improve their welding education programs.

Grant funding of up to $25,000 per location is awarded for facilities to make improvements, invest in capital items such as welding or metalworking equipment or purchase/upgrade computers or computer-based training systems.

The following seven schools were recently awarded the Welding Workforce Grant:

  • Bend Senior High School — Bend, OR
  • Bridgerland Technical College — Logan, UT
  • Colonial Career and Technology Center—New Oxford, PA
  • Front Range Community College—Fort Collins, CO
  • Lynnes Welding Training—Ramsey, MN
  • ReIgnite Hope—Gardena, CA
  • Wallace Community College—Dothan, AL

“As the need for skilled welders continues to increase, helping educational facilities such as these seven locations is more important than ever,” said Monica Pfarr, Executive Director of the AWS Foundation. “We are pleased to support the expansion of their welding programs, their commitment to the welding industry and their dedication to cultivating the next generation of welding technicians and professionals.”

Welding is among the most crucial and essential skilled trades that impact everyday life, yet the number of skilled welding technicians and professionals continues to decrease.

The American Welding Society through the AWS Foundation supports programs to ensure the growth and development of the welding industry through research and educational opportunities. In 2021, the AWS Foundation awarded more than $2.2 million in grants and scholarships to support welding education.

aws.org

Latest in Operations
20221207 En 4416619 1
Saab Receives Anti-Tank Weapon System From the UK
December 8, 2022
Eo Article Toxic (1)
How to Increase Reliability and Pump Lifetime in Ethylene Oxide Service
December 6, 2022
This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
Lockheed Teams With Israel's Rafael on Laser Defense
December 5, 2022
Todd Mm380
7 Questions About Resistance Weld Process Monitoring
November 30, 2022
Related Stories
Evs
Operations
Korean Firms Plan $4B+ Battery Plant in Georgia
Evbattery
Operations
Japanese Company Plans $810M Battery Plant in South Carolina
7
Operations
American Battery Factory Selects Tucson For Its First U.S. Battery Cell Gigafactory
Rasps In Holder Fx3 Grinding
Operations
ANCA’s FX Machines Help Manufacturer Find Niche in Equine Dental Products
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
20221207 En 4416619 1
Operations
Saab Receives Anti-Tank Weapon System From the UK
NLAW is a shoulder-launched, anti-tank guided missile system that attacks the tank from above.
December 8, 2022
Mg Nemesis In Use 010
Operations
Mean Green Opens New Electric Mower Facility in Ohio
The new 100,000-square-foot facility will focus on manufacturing Mean Green's ride-on and stand-on electric mowers.
December 8, 2022
Blue Bunny and Halo Top brand ice cream products are seen in Englewood, N.J.
Operations
Ferrero Buys Blue Bunny Ice Cream Maker Wells Enterprises
The 100-year-old, family-owned company produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year.
December 8, 2022
Evbattery
Operations
Japanese Company Plans $810M Battery Plant in South Carolina
The facility could have up to 1,170 workers.
December 7, 2022
Maintenance
Operations
Advanced Analytics Enhance Equipment Maintenance Programs
By combining retrospective analysis with predictive tools, process manufacturers are using advanced analytics applications to build models, project failures, determine optimal maintenance schedules and increase uptime.
December 6, 2022
Eo Article Toxic (1)
Operations
How to Increase Reliability and Pump Lifetime in Ethylene Oxide Service
Ethylene Oxide is one of the most valuable and versatile compounds.
December 6, 2022
This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
Operations
Lockheed Teams With Israel's Rafael on Laser Defense
The system will be based on " Iron Beam," a laser missile-defense system that Rafael has been developing with Israel's Defense Ministry.
December 5, 2022
Professor Ernő Rubik, inventor of Rubik's Cube, is photographed in New York on Sept. 18, 2018.
Operations
The Man Who Invented the Rubik's Cube Celebrates Lasting Puzzle
More than 450 million cubes have been sold.
December 2, 2022
I Stock 538645657
Operations
Brain-Computer Interfaces Could Allow Soldiers to Control Weapons with Thoughts
And turn off their fear.
December 2, 2022
A bird's eye view of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group's booth at CES 2023.
Operations
Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to Present 'Ocean Transformation' Plans
The company will present its vision at CES 2023.
December 1, 2022
Todd Mm380
Operations
7 Questions About Resistance Weld Process Monitoring
Featuring topics like AI and other uses for weld monitors.
November 30, 2022
I Stock 458527323
Operations
Hormel Posts $280M Profit
But its $3.3 billion in quarterly revenue fell short of expectations.
November 30, 2022
Satellite communication requires accurate, high-speed and high-throughput data transmissions. These applications often require slip rings with large through-holes.
Operations
Custom Slip Rings to Meet Specialized Challenges
A look at applications that successfully implemented custom slip rings.
November 29, 2022
I Stock 159449957
Operations
Machining with Ceramic Inserts
Reduce cycle times and lower cost per part.
November 29, 2022