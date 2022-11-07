For companies and brands looking to improve the likelihood their package gets recycled this America Recycles Day, new research reinforces the critical importance of recycling information included on packaging.

According to research commissioned by the Carton Council of North America, the vast majority of consumers (75%) said they would assume a package is not recyclable if it does not contain a recycling logo or recycling information on it. Further reinforcing the power of the package, the research also reveals that the package remains the top source (50%) for recycling information, followed by local community websites (41%).

While product packaging and city websites remain the most relied upon source for recyclability information, other areas are gaining in importance, including social media, news, influencers and advocacy groups.

Placing an impetus on recycling education, most consumers (74%) said that knowing a brand’s packaging is recyclable increases the likelihood they will purchase it over another, comparable product. Additionally, many respondents (60%) indicate their loyalty to food and beverage products is impacted by the brand’s engagement with environmental causes.

Recognizing there are still residential recycling programs in the U.S. that do not yet accept food and beverage cartons, the Carton Council is launching its new address locator at RecycleCartons.com.

While the Carton Council continues its efforts to grow the infrastructure so food and beverage cartons are accepted in more communities across the country, it’s important to provide consumers with a tool so they can easily check to see if cartons are accepted in their local program. Currently, more than 61% of the U.S. has carton recycling access, representing more than 71.6 million households.

The survey also revealed that support of recycling continues to grow among consumers with 76% reporting that recycling is important and people should try to make it a priority, a 25% increase since the question was first asked in 2015. An additional 19% said they believe recycling is somewhat important and people should do what they can to try to recycle.

