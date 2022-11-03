Dayco Announces New Belt Manufacturing Facility in Mexico

To produce its original equipment quality drive belts.

Nov 3, 2022
Dayco
Dayco

Dayco, an engine product and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments, announced a major investment in a new manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosi in Mexico, to produce its original equipment quality drive belts.

This new state-of-the-art, and high-tech belt production facility will be in Parque Tres Nations, a large and well-known industrial park, popular with prominent businesses, and its construction is due to be completed by Q1-2024.

From the first belt launched in 1905 till today, Dayco stands strong as the first choice of original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers with its market-recognized robust and reliable range of accessory and drive belts.

