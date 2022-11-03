Dayco Announces New Belt Manufacturing Facility in Mexico

Dayco, an engine product and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments, announced a major investment in a new manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosi in Mexico, to produce its original equipment quality drive belts.

This new state-of-the-art, and high-tech belt production facility will be in Parque Tres Nations, a large and well-known industrial park, popular with prominent businesses, and its construction is due to be completed by Q1-2024.

From the first belt launched in 1905 till today, Dayco stands strong as the first choice of original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers with its market-recognized robust and reliable range of accessory and drive belts.