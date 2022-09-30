Printronix Provides Support for Hurricane Ian Victims

IEN Staff
Sep 30, 2022
Printronix

Printronix, a global manufacturer of ruggedized industrial printing solutions, today announced support for customers affected by Hurricane Ian.

If equipment has been damaged or companies are experiencing power outages and require a temporary print resource, consumables replacement, spare parts or a service technician, Printronix is available for support. 

For more info, email averweij@printronix.com or call 251-421-2852.

