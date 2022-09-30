Printronix Provides Support for Hurricane Ian Victims

Printronix, a global manufacturer of ruggedized industrial printing solutions, today announced support for customers affected by Hurricane Ian.

The company's primary goal is to help businesses get back up and running.

If equipment has been damaged or companies are experiencing power outages and require a temporary print resource, consumables replacement, spare parts or a service technician, Printronix is available for support.

For more info, email averweij@printronix.com or call 251-421-2852.