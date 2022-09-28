Omax Displays Its Most Advanced Waterjet Ever at IMTS 2022

OMAX Corporation showcased its OptiMAX waterjet at IMTS 2022. The new generation of waterjet is designed to quickly turn prints into parts and rely less on highly experienced operators.

The OptiMAX is designed for manufacturers in need of a versatile, easy-to-use cutting system. It offers OMAX’s intuitive software for optimized cutting capability and power, along with improved automation to maximize uptime.

Nolan Beilstein



Features include:

IntelliMAX premium software.

IntelliVISOR console with key metrics to optimize operations and complete system monitoring.

EnduroMAX pump that automatically sets the correct pressure and minimizes fluctuations.

IntelliTRAX drive system with advanced motion control.

New garnet delivery system.

According to OMAX General Manager Michael Ruppenthal, the new software reduces skill level and training, making it possible to train an operator in less than an hour. Ruppenthal added it would reduce print to part production time.

OptiMAX proves useful in areas such as aerospace, 10-person machine shops and in-house maintenance. A waterjet also cuts without heat, which can change material properties. Rather, OptiMAX leaves an edge to assist with attaching to surfaces.

The OptiMAX comes with an optional TiltaJET taper compensation head. Additionally, it provides advanced optional usability features such as water level control, under bridge lighting and a machine status indicator, along with fast, accurate and efficient cutting.

