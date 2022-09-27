Georgia-Pacific to Invest $425M to Build New Dixie Facility

Georgia-Pacific announced it is investing more than $425 million in Jackson, Tennessee, to build a state-of-the-art Dixie manufacturing facility. The new plant will significantly increase the supply of disposable tableware products. Construction is slated to begin by the end of the year and startup is expected in summer 2024.

The plant will employ approximately 220 people.

"Although we have invested to expand existing sites, this is the first new Dixie plant the company has built since 1991," said Fernando Gonzalez, president of the consumer business at Georgia-Pacific. "This added capacity will help us meet the needs of our customers as consumer demand for high-quality, durable paper plates and bowls continues to grow."

The plant will sit on 241 acres west of the city and is located near both Interstate 40 and state Highway 223 and offers access to nearby rail service.

Once operational, the Jackson plant will produce the well-known brand of tableware products, including the Dixie and Dixie Ultra lines of plates and bowls. The new 900,000-square-foot operation will offer a climate-controlled environment and include a printer, associated plate forming converting assets and other state-of-the-art manufacturing technology.

Georgia-Pacific directly employs approximately 460 people and operates six facilities in the state of Tennessee. The economic impact of the company contributes to 1,430 additional indirect jobs, $100 million in labor income and the capital investment in the state has totaled more than $250 million since 2011.

The company recently announced plans to invest more than $20 million in its Lebanon, Tennessee, corrugated plant.