Georgia-Pacific to Invest $425M to Build New Dixie Facility

The plant will employ approximately 220 people.

Sep 27, 2022
Dixie
Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific announced it is investing more than $425 million in Jackson, Tennessee, to build a state-of-the-art Dixie manufacturing facility. The new plant will significantly increase the supply of disposable tableware products. Construction is slated to begin by the end of the year and startup is expected in summer 2024.

The plant will employ approximately 220 people.

"Although we have invested to expand existing sites, this is the first new Dixie plant the company has built since 1991," said Fernando Gonzalez, president of the consumer business at Georgia-Pacific. "This added capacity will help us meet the needs of our customers as consumer demand for high-quality, durable paper plates and bowls continues to grow."

The plant will sit on 241 acres west of the city and is located near both Interstate 40 and state Highway 223 and offers access to nearby rail service.

Once operational, the Jackson plant will produce the well-known brand of tableware products, including the Dixie and Dixie Ultra lines of plates and bowls. The new 900,000-square-foot operation will offer a climate-controlled environment and include a printer, associated plate forming converting assets and other state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. 

Georgia-Pacific directly employs approximately 460 people and operates six facilities in the state of Tennessee. The economic impact of the company contributes to 1,430 additional indirect jobs, $100 million in labor income and the capital investment in the state has totaled more than $250 million since 2011.

The company recently announced plans to invest more than $20 million in its Lebanon, Tennessee, corrugated plant.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Heller + Titans Of Cnc 2 Copy
TITANS of CNC partners with HELLER Machine Tools
September 26, 2022
Custom engineered, miniature rupture disk assemblies designed for low to high pressure and cycles are ideal for many medical applications including magnetic resonance imaging.
Medical Device Integrated Rupture Disk Assemblies for Medical OEM Equipment
September 21, 2022
Brandon Groundbreaking Group
Henkel Expands S.D. Facility to Support EV and Electronics Manufacturing
September 21, 2022
Related Stories
Snap On Red Bull Powertrains
Operations
Snap-on to Provide Tools and Tool Control Solutions to New Red Bull Powertrains Tech Campus
Heller + Titans Of Cnc 2 Copy
Operations
TITANS of CNC partners with HELLER Machine Tools
The mining company that wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska has announced an agreement that will provide up to $285 million to help cover the roughly $1.1 billion cost of building the mine.
Operations
Proposed Nebraska Mine Raises Up To $366M of $1.1B It Needs
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian rocket is seen 300 meter from the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, in the background, close to Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolayiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Operations
Ukraine Warns of 'Nuclear Terrorism' After Strike Near Plant
More in Operations
I Stock 889174052
Operations
Steel Maker to Expand Arkansas Factory
The project will add a state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing facility.
September 26, 2022
Snap On Red Bull Powertrains
Operations
Snap-on to Provide Tools and Tool Control Solutions to New Red Bull Powertrains Tech Campus
Snap-on will be providing hand and power tools for use on the manufacturing floor and in the testing labs, all of which will be secured in its Level 5 Automated Tool Control (ATC) solution.
September 26, 2022
Heller + Titans Of Cnc 2 Copy
Operations
TITANS of CNC partners with HELLER Machine Tools
The agreement includes a cooperation in machining technology, process and practical application.
September 26, 2022
Mantaray
Operations
Northrop Grumman Offers Glimpse of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle
Manta Ray will also be able to anchor to the seafloor in a low power state while harvesting energy from the environment.
September 26, 2022
The mining company that wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska has announced an agreement that will provide up to $285 million to help cover the roughly $1.1 billion cost of building the mine.
Operations
Proposed Nebraska Mine Raises Up To $366M of $1.1B It Needs
The company wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska.
September 26, 2022
I Stock 1348345957 (1)
Operations
Why Patagonia's Founder Gave His Company Away to Fight Climate Change
5 questions answered.
September 22, 2022
Custom engineered, miniature rupture disk assemblies designed for low to high pressure and cycles are ideal for many medical applications including magnetic resonance imaging.
Operations
Medical Device Integrated Rupture Disk Assemblies for Medical OEM Equipment
Reliability is essential and this demands high integrity from the pressure relief technology.
September 21, 2022
Brandon Groundbreaking Group
Operations
Henkel Expands S.D. Facility to Support EV and Electronics Manufacturing
The company's facility in Brandon was built in 2009, covers 36,000 square feet, and employs 120 workers.
September 21, 2022
Maintenance
Operations
How Reliable Are Your Machines?
Learning this key formula could be the next step in creating less downtime.
September 20, 2022
Low Res Glyphosate Reactions Hr jpg
Operations
Why Isn't Weed Killer Working Anymore?
Weeds started fighting back.
September 19, 2022
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian rocket is seen 300 meter from the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, in the background, close to Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolayiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Operations
Ukraine Warns of 'Nuclear Terrorism' After Strike Near Plant
The missile struck within 300 meters of reactors.
September 19, 2022
Ifpc Hel
Operations
Lockheed Martin Delivers Highest Powered Laser to Date
The HELSI laser will support demonstration efforts with the Army’s IFPC-HEL, which is scheduled for laboratory and field testing this year.
September 19, 2022
Over the course of Bernard's 75 years in business, research and development efforts have led to multiple cutting-edge technologies.
Operations
Bernard Celebrates 75th Anniversary
The company's history in welding product innovation started with a storefront in Chicago.
September 16, 2022
Untitled
Operations
GM Plans $491M Plant Upgrade to Help Support EVs in Ind.
A 6,000-square-foot addition is also planned.
September 16, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Operations
Railroad Hires Ford Executive as Next CEO
Joe Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford's global auto business.
September 16, 2022