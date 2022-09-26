Proposed Nebraska Mine Raises Up To $366M of $1.1B It Needs

The company wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska.

Josh Funk
Sep 26, 2022
The mining company that wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska has announced an agreement that will provide up to $285 million to help cover the roughly $1.1 billion cost of building the mine.
The mining company that wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska has announced an agreement that will provide up to $285 million to help cover the roughly $1.1 billion cost of building the mine.
AP Photo/Josh Funk, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A mining company that wants to extract an assortment of rare elements from southeast Nebraska has announced an agreement that will provide up to $285 million to help cover the roughly $1.1 billion cost of building the mine.

In addition to the acquisition of a special purpose acquisition company called GX Acquisition Corp. II that NioCorp announced Monday, the Centennial, Colorado, company also signed letters of intent to borrow up to $81 million more from Yorkville Advisors Global. So NioCorp could get as much as $366 million to finance the project.

NioCorp CEO Mark Smith said “these transactions have the potential to put NioCorp on the fast track to obtain the required project financing.”

The main element NioCorp plans to produce at the mine about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Omaha near the town of Elk Creek is a heat resistant element called niobium along with scandium and titanium. The company has said analysis of samples from the site shows there is also a significant amount of rare earth elements there like the ones President Joe Biden wants to produce more of domestically. But it’s not yet sure whether it will be economically feasible to also produce some of those elements that are used to create the strong magnets used in a variety of high-tech products such as electric vehicles and cell phones.

Biden has said the United States needs to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers of critical minerals. China is the world’s biggest producer of rare earth elements.

Dean C. Kehler, Co-Chairman and CEO of GXII said NioCorp should be able to help with Biden’s goal if it can raise the rest of the money it needs to begin producing niobium, scandium and possibly rare earth elements.

“We believe NioCorp is well-positioned to be a reliable, US-based supplier that will produce these products on a sustainable basis,” Kehler said.

It won't be clear exactly how much money this transaction will give NioCorp until closer to when the deal is expected to close early next year because some investors could pull their money out of the GXII fund before closing.

GXII is one of the risky shell companies known as SPACs that became popular on Wall Street in recent years before many of them fell out of favor and had to be liquidated without ever completing a transaction. A SPAC is essentially a blank check company created solely to merge with another business to invest in it.

While SPACs are often used to help companies go public, NioCorp is already a publicly traded company, but this deal is expected to give it a listing on the NASDAQ, which would help it attract more investors. NioCorp has been actively exploring the Nebraska site for more than seven years, and since 2013, it has raised more than $80 million to pay for its efforts.

The proposed mine is expected to create over 400 jobs if it is ever built.

The U.S. imports all the niobium and scandium and most of the titanium and rare earths that NioCorp hopes to produce. There is only one American mine that produces rare earths now at a site in California. NioCorp says its deposit of rare earth elements is second only to that Mountain Pass mine that MP Materials runs in California.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Heller + Titans Of Cnc 2 Copy
TITANS of CNC partners with HELLER Machine Tools
September 26, 2022
Custom engineered, miniature rupture disk assemblies designed for low to high pressure and cycles are ideal for many medical applications including magnetic resonance imaging.
Medical Device Integrated Rupture Disk Assemblies for Medical OEM Equipment
September 21, 2022
Brandon Groundbreaking Group
Henkel Expands S.D. Facility to Support EV and Electronics Manufacturing
September 21, 2022
Related Stories
Snap On Red Bull Powertrains
Operations
Snap-on to Provide Tools and Tool Control Solutions to New Red Bull Powertrains Tech Campus
Heller + Titans Of Cnc 2 Copy
Operations
TITANS of CNC partners with HELLER Machine Tools
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian rocket is seen 300 meter from the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, in the background, close to Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolayiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Operations
Ukraine Warns of 'Nuclear Terrorism' After Strike Near Plant
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Heller + Titans Of Cnc 2 Copy
Operations
TITANS of CNC partners with HELLER Machine Tools
The agreement includes a cooperation in machining technology, process and practical application.
September 26, 2022
I Stock 1348345957 (1)
Operations
Why Patagonia's Founder Gave His Company Away to Fight Climate Change
5 questions answered.
September 22, 2022
Custom engineered, miniature rupture disk assemblies designed for low to high pressure and cycles are ideal for many medical applications including magnetic resonance imaging.
Operations
Medical Device Integrated Rupture Disk Assemblies for Medical OEM Equipment
Reliability is essential and this demands high integrity from the pressure relief technology.
September 21, 2022
Brandon Groundbreaking Group
Operations
Henkel Expands S.D. Facility to Support EV and Electronics Manufacturing
The company's facility in Brandon was built in 2009, covers 36,000 square feet, and employs 120 workers.
September 21, 2022
Maintenance
Operations
How Reliable Are Your Machines?
Learning this key formula could be the next step in creating less downtime.
September 20, 2022
Low Res Glyphosate Reactions Hr jpg
Operations
Why Isn't Weed Killer Working Anymore?
Weeds started fighting back.
September 19, 2022
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian rocket is seen 300 meter from the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, in the background, close to Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolayiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Operations
Ukraine Warns of 'Nuclear Terrorism' After Strike Near Plant
The missile struck within 300 meters of reactors.
September 19, 2022
Ifpc Hel
Operations
Lockheed Martin Delivers Highest Powered Laser to Date
The HELSI laser will support demonstration efforts with the Army’s IFPC-HEL, which is scheduled for laboratory and field testing this year.
September 19, 2022
Over the course of Bernard's 75 years in business, research and development efforts have led to multiple cutting-edge technologies.
Operations
Bernard Celebrates 75th Anniversary
The company's history in welding product innovation started with a storefront in Chicago.
September 16, 2022
Untitled
Operations
GM Plans $491M Plant Upgrade to Help Support EVs in Ind.
A 6,000-square-foot addition is also planned.
September 16, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Operations
Railroad Hires Ford Executive as Next CEO
Joe Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford's global auto business.
September 16, 2022
The newly constructed facility will be home to the most powerful laser in the U.S.
Operations
Univ. of Michigan’s ZEUS Will Be Most Powerful Laser in U.S.
At the height of its power, ZEUS will be a 3-petawatt laser.
September 15, 2022
A Patagonia store is seen on Jan. 12, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The founder of outdoor gear company Patagonia, long known for environmental activism, said Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, that the company is transferring all of its voting shares into a trust 'dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature.'
Operations
Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Environmental Trusts
He never wanted to be a businessman.
September 15, 2022
Waas Static 1600x900
Operations
FAA Calls On Raytheon to Upgrade Space-Based Nav System
It will enhance safer air travel.
September 15, 2022