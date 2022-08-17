Beaumont Machine Reacquired by Founders

Beaumont Machine is a world-class builder of Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) for the aerospace, power gen and electronics production industries.

Founded by Ed and Tanya Beaumont over 30 years ago, the company was recently repurchased, after the owners had sold the business in early 2013.

“We had a great relationship with the new owner, but we believed the company needed a revitalization to benefit our customers, employees and the evolving EDM industry," Ed Beaumont said. "In addition to repurchasing Beaumont Machine, we have reassumed the day-to-day operation of the company [and] moved the operation into a larger location to increase production and expand our service capabilities.”

That new location is 2010 Glenn Parkway in Batavia, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati.

From the standard mill style EDM to machining cells with complete robotic operation for large aircraft engine and launch vehicle sections, Beaumont has built machines with an 8’ part rotation, a robotic arm with 10’ reach and machines as small as 36” in width. A new 7-axis EDM drill has just been developed.

Ed and Tanya Beaumont founded the company, Beaumont Machine, 30 years ago. Beaumont Machine focuses on building a line of standard EDM’s as well as custom machines plus repairing and retrofitting machine tools of all types.

The company started building Fast Hole EDM in 1997 and has been specializing in EDM technology since that time.







