Beaumont Machine Reacquired by Founders

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 17, 2022
SpaceX custom EDM robotic work cell, entirely designed, engineered, built and commissioned by Beaumont Machine.
SpaceX custom EDM robotic work cell, entirely designed, engineered, built and commissioned by Beaumont Machine.
Beaumont Machine

Beaumont Machine is a world-class builder of Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) for the aerospace, power gen and electronics production industries.

Founded by Ed and Tanya Beaumont over 30 years ago, the company was recently repurchased, after the owners had sold the business in early 2013.

“We had a great relationship with the new owner, but we believed the company needed a revitalization to benefit our customers, employees and the evolving EDM industry," Ed Beaumont said. "In addition to repurchasing Beaumont Machine, we have reassumed the day-to-day operation of the company [and] moved the operation into a larger location to increase production and expand our service capabilities.” 

That new location is 2010 Glenn Parkway in Batavia, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati. 

FH Series, the standard line of Beaumont EDM drilling machines.FH Series, the standard line of Beaumont EDM drilling machines.Beaumont Machine

From the standard mill style EDM to machining cells with complete robotic operation for large aircraft engine and launch vehicle sections, Beaumont has built machines with an 8’ part rotation, a robotic arm with 10’ reach and machines as small as 36” in width. A new 7-axis EDM drill has just been developed.  

Ed and Tanya Beaumont founded the company, Beaumont Machine, 30 years ago. Beaumont Machine focuses on building a line of standard EDM’s as well as custom machines plus repairing and retrofitting machine tools of all types.

The company started building Fast Hole EDM in 1997 and has been specializing in EDM technology since that time.



Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Raman system analysis is useful for the compositional analysis of reactants going into a chemical reaction.
Raman Spectroscopy: The New Standard in Compositional Analysis of Polymers
August 16, 2022
PetroChina, China Life and China Petroleum & Chemical, widely known as Sinopec, said the shares affected were American depositary shares, or ADSs, that represent shares traded in Hong Kong.
Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange
August 12, 2022
Sensors installed in a corn field.
Farmers Can Save Water with Wireless Tech, but There Are Challenges
August 11, 2022
Related Stories
PetroChina, China Life and China Petroleum & Chemical, widely known as Sinopec, said the shares affected were American depositary shares, or ADSs, that represent shares traded in Hong Kong.
Operations
Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange
Peloton
Operations
Peloton Outsourcing Praise Comes With Warning
Gasoline prices are sliding back toward the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.
Operations
Gas Prices Dip Just Below $4 for the First Time in 5 Months
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Skilcraft was founded in Burlington in 1965 and has made high-quality precision sheet metal components for more than 57 years.
Operations
Skilcraft Expands U.S. Operations, Invests $8.4 Million
The company will ramp up production of fabricated parts and metal components for the aerospace industry.
August 16, 2022
This undated image provided by Boom Supersonic shows Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft. American Airlines says it has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying. American announced the deal Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 with Boom Supersonic.
Aerospace
American Airlines Places Deposit on 20 Supersonic Planes
It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde.
August 16, 2022
From left to right: Congressman Blake Moore; Governor Spencer Cox; Wendy Williams; Chris Ellerhorst, vice president, Kuiper Program, United Launch Alliance; John Slaughter, senior director, Commercial Programs, Northrop Grumman.
Operations
Northrop Breaks Ground on Solid Rocket Motor Manufacturing Facilities
The expansion is expected to be fully operational by 2025.
August 15, 2022
The half-hour show, called “Ring Nation,” will premier in syndication on Sept. 26, 2022, MGM said.
E-Commerce
Amazon's Ring, MGM to Launch Show From Viral Doorbell Videos
Amazon has dealt with rounds of privacy concerns around Ring.
August 15, 2022
Milwaukee Tool plant, West Bend, Wis.
Operations
Milwaukee Tool Opens New Wisconsin Plant
The facility will manufacture hand tools for the electrical, power utility, plumbing and mechanical trades.
August 12, 2022
PetroChina, China Life and China Petroleum & Chemical, widely known as Sinopec, said the shares affected were American depositary shares, or ADSs, that represent shares traded in Hong Kong.
Operations
Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange
Two of the three are PetroChina Ltd. and Sinopec.
August 12, 2022
Cornea implant made of collagen protein from pig’s skin.
Operations
Bioengineered Cornea Can Restore Sight
To the blind and visually impaired.
August 11, 2022
Concrete mixing using recycled tire rubber particles for the complete replacement of traditional coarse aggregates.
Operations
Concrete Made Out of Recycled Tire Rubber
On the road to a circular economy.
August 11, 2022
Sensors installed in a corn field.
Operations
Farmers Can Save Water with Wireless Tech, but There Are Challenges
Like transmitting data through mud.
August 11, 2022
Peloton
Operations
Peloton Outsourcing Praise Comes With Warning
A manufacturing CEO weighs in on the decision.
August 11, 2022
Gasoline prices are sliding back toward the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.
Operations
Gas Prices Dip Just Below $4 for the First Time in 5 Months
Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month.
August 11, 2022
Unnamed
Operations
Coca-Cola Bottler Utilizes Fiber-Based Can Packaging
Graphic Packaging International installed the system at a New York bottling plant.
August 10, 2022
The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at a company's building in Kawasaki near Tokyo, on Feb. 19, 2022. Toshiba reported Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2022, a 44% improvement in profit for the first fiscal quarter as the Japanese technology giant sought to revamp its brand image and reassure investors about its management.
Operations
Toshiba Boosts Profit on Devices, Auto Sector Demand
Toshiba has promised to boost sales by forging ahead with clean energy, infrastructure projects, data services, devices and storage businesses.
August 10, 2022
Monarchtractorflag
Operations
Hon Hai, Monarch Tractor Partner to Build AgTech Equipment at Foxconn Site
Next-generation agricultural equipment and battery packs will be built at the Foxconn Ohio facility.
August 9, 2022