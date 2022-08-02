FANUC America Nearly Doubles Michigan Campus

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 2, 2022
7 29 Fanuc America New West Campus
FANUC America

FANUC America announced a West Campus expansion that will push its operational space in Oakland County, Michigan to nearly two million square feet. The construction will include a 655,000 square-foot facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects. 

This investment in Michigan’s growing manufacturing area includes the purchase of 67 acres of land as well as the site of the former Thomas M. Cooley Law School Campus, which will provide future growth in the education of the next generation of robotics and automation workers. Including the existing building, FANUC will add a total of 788,000 square feet of additional operational floor space. 

“We’re excited to announce the addition of the new West Campus and our ability to continue to expand in Oakland County, Michigan,” FANUC America President and CEO Mike Cicco said. “This investment in the future of U.S. manufacturing will help FANUC America meet the tremendous demand for automation solutions.” 

In October 2019, FANUC America opened North Campus, a 461,000 square-foot facility built by General Development Company, who is also constructing the new West Campus. 

North Campus, located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, is walking distance from FANUC America’s headquarters in Rochester Hills, Michigan. The addition continues to be crucial in growing the company’s engineering, R&D, manufacturing and warehousing capabilities and has supported record-breaking orders and deliveries in a short period of time.

“Interest in robotics and automation remains strong with new demand coming from a variety of industries,” said Cicco. “EV, warehousing and logistics as well as food and beverage are all looking to automation to increase production and solve the growing labor shortage.

“In addition, advanced automation requires new skills and training to keep manufacturing strong in North America as well as in Michigan. We’re committed to fueling the growth of manufacturing in Michigan. We’re proud of our roots here, starting with the design and build of our first line of NC Painter robots in 1982 to today with the local production of our entire paint robot line.”  

The future FANUC America West Campus site is located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. With its historical links to the automotive industry, the town has become a thriving business center and home to more than 80 international corporations. 

After the City of Auburn Hills approves plans, FANUC America plans to break ground in the fall of 2022 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

fanucamerica.com

