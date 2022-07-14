FANUC Opens New Headquarters

The 109,000-square-foot facility will provide demonstrations, training and engineering.

Jul 14th, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
Fanuc Mexico New Headquarters
FANUC

CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs company FANUC will host a grand opening and technology open house at its new robotics and automation headquarters in Aguascalientes, Mexico on Thursday, July 14.  

The new 109,000-square-foot facility will provide sales, demonstrations, training, engineering and customer service.  The grand opening will include facility tours and a large showroom filled with robotic and CNC demonstrations.   

“We’re expanding to better serve our customer base of automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and other manufacturers in Mexico and Latin America looking for automation solutions,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, FANUC America.  “We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for our products in this market, so having a larger facility underscores our commitment to helping companies improve their production processes and compete on a global scale.”

FANUC Mexico will demonstrate a variety of automation technologies designed to help customers increase their production capabilities, overcome labor issues and remain competitive.

CNC and ROBOMACHINE Demonstrations

  • FANUC’s Visual Twin demonstration offering a way to see part production while highlighting FANUC’s end-to-end digitalization solutions for the machine shop. 
  • CNC Simulator designed for classroom or shop training, providing students and trainees with exposure to FANUC CNC controls without the need for a full machine.
  • FANUC's new ROBODRILL ADV Plus vertical machining center featuring FANUC’s new tapping spindle combined with the latest FANUC Intelligent Human Machine Interface (i
  • The Quick and Simple Startup of Robotization (QSSR) package that simplifies the connection of a FANUC robot to a ROBODRILL, including setup, programming and operation. QSSR makes it easy to automate a machine tending process by implementing a variety of standard components and options.  

Robotic Demonstrations

  • Collaborative tote picking - a FANUC CR-15iA collaborative robot using an overhead mount iRVision 3DV/600 Vision Sensor picks random consumer products from a tote and places them into an outfeed tote. The system highlights the speed and accuracy of the 3DV/600 Vision Sensor and its ability to detect and pick a variety of products, similar to applications found in warehousing and distribution.
  • Collaborative hands-on – A FANUC CRX-10iA collaborative robot will allow attendees to use its hand guidance feature. FANUC recently expanded its popular series of CRX collaborative robots with several new models. Now, the company offers 11 CRX and CR cobot model variations able to handle products from 4 to 35kg.   
  • Cosmetic packing - a FANUC SR-3iA SCARA robot demonstrates high-speed cosmetic packaging. The robot uses iRVision to pick products from a magazine tray and place them into a package at very high speeds.
  • Flexible coordinated welding - featuring FANUC’s M-900iB heavy payload material handling robot and two FANUC ARC Mate welding robots.
  • Visual Circular tracking - a FANUC LR Mate 200iD/4S robot uses 2D iRvision to locate random products on a circular conveyor.  The cell is equipped with FANUC’s Dual Check Safety (DCS) software, designed to keep operators, robots and tooling completely safe.

    fanucamerica.com

