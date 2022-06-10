Bailey International Acquires Hydrolico International

The hydraulics and controls manufacturer expands presence in the U.S. and Canada.

Jun 10th, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
Bailey
Hydrolico

Bailey International, LLC (Bailey) announces the acquisition of Québec-based, Hydrolico International, Inc. (Hydrolico). The acquisition of Hydrolico will expand Bailey’s product portfolio and provide additional expertise in hydraulic and pneumatic manufacturing.

Bailey will continue to develop and grow the Hydrolico business in Canada and the United States.

“This combination allows us to bring a combined 70 years of expertise to the market,” Bailey CEO Ken Baker said. “We look forward to providing more products, additional capabilities and excellent service to our customers."

The addition of Hydrolico’s facilities in Montreal, Canada and Walker, Michigan will further strengthen Bailey’s North American infrastructure and help support customers globally.

“Hydrolico’s advanced manufacturing capabilities will allow us to expand the services we can provide,” said Christopher Rowley, Vice President of Operations at Bailey. “By expanding Bailey’s engineering facilities in Canada, we will strengthen our support to our customers around the globe."

Hydrolico’s sales and distribution network will reinforce Bailey’s existing system.

“This acquisition provides us with outstanding distribution and customer support capabilities,” said Stan Schultz, Vice President of Sales, and Marketing at Bailey International. “Our go-to-market strategies and product portfolios are well aligned."

Bailey is owned by EBSCO Industries, a Forbes Top 200 privately-owned company. Under the stewardship of EBSCO, Bailey has grown rapidly since being purchased in 2019.

“We have a high degree of confidence in the Bailey leadership team and their ability to grow the business organically and through acquisitions,” said David Walker, President, and CEO of EBSCO Industries. "Hydrolico is a nice, cultural and strategic fit that will provide Bailey with significant growth opportunities. We look forward to welcoming the Hydrolico team members and continuing their legacy of providing excellent service and high-quality products."

