Marlor Tooling Invests in ANCA MX7

Marlor Tooling, a cutting tool manufacturer, recently found much success using the ANCA MX7 linear.

Apr 28th, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
Marlor5
Marlor Tooling

Located in Peterborough, England, Marlor Tooling has been designing and manufacturing cutting tools for more than 20 years. The cutting tool manufacturer specializes in delivering innovative solutions for the aerospace, automotive, energy, woodworking and general subcontract markets.

“Our business has grown with the technology," said Kevin Taylor from Marlor Tooling. "We aspire to have the best technology at all times and it has been an absolute pleasure working with the latest ANCA machine, the MX7 Linear. This particular machine with the RFID technology has taken the loading of the machine to a different level. It’s an absolutely fabulous idea, chaotic loading is what it’s called and we have maximized the use of that. We are now trying to count our lead times in days and not weeks.”

The ANCA MX7 Linear is a CNC tool grinder designed for production grinding. It is built to meet the demands of high output, high precision manufacturing.

The 38 kW (51 HP) permanent magnet spindle provides high torque at lower RPM which is ideal for carbide grinding and a wide range of other applications.

The MX7 Linear is a system with unique features that enable it to handle varied batch sizes with minimum set-up time. The new cylindrical linear motor design increases reliability further and ensures a superior surface finish.

"Marlor Tooling came to us after the FX7 machine was installed," said Adrian Wright from ANCA. "hey wanted a good all-around solution for chaotic regrinding, this means they can load tools from 3mm up to 16mm diameter and it doesn’t matter what the tool type is. We can also do small-batch manufacturing as well, once again it does not matter what the size of the diameter of the tool is for the loading sequence, as long as it is within the 3-16mm diameter range. The robot is programmed, and the program is done prior to the tools being loaded into the pallet. Then the machine does the rest -- it changes the collets and it can measure in process with the LaserPlus System.”

The LaserPlus system provides accurate and repeatable measurement of tools inside the machine. The LaserPlus can automatically measure OD, run-out, EOT, ball nose and corner radius profile tools.

Typically, the LaserPlus can achieve +/- 3 microns accuracy or better. An air blast unit ensures that coolant or contaminants are cleaned from the tool to ensure nothing hinders the measurement process.

The MX Linear range uses ANCA LinX Linear Motors for axis motion (X & Y axes). In conjunction with linear scales, a high level of machine precision and performance can be achieved, resulting in superior tool accuracy and surface finish.

With LinX Linear Motors there is no loss of machine accuracy over time due to wear and it is not affected by temperature variations.

The LinX Linear Motor has higher axis speed and acceleration leading to reduced cycle times. It achieves this while maintaining a smoother axis motion.

With two pallets in the machine, the ANCA MX 7 Linear can accommodate up to 200 tools. 



More in Operations
Coolingtowers
Reacting to Corrosion Problems, Chemical Manufacturer Shifts to Engineered Plastic Cooling Towers
HDPE provides reliable, long-lasting and efficient process cooling.
Apr 26th, 2022
Smellodi Project.
This Electronic Nose Can Smell Your Body Odor
"Smart Electronic Olfaction for Body Odor Diagnostics" - or SMELLODI for short.
Apr 26th, 2022
Langer
Why an mRNA Pioneer Kept Going After Failing Repeatedly
"They said I should give up, but I don't like to give up."
Apr 26th, 2022
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks at a signing ceremony to sign into law a bill, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Oklahoma City. The governor is asking lawmakers to approve a massive package of financial incentives to help lure an unnamed company to the state. Stitt made the request at a news conference on Monday, April 18. He told reporters he was prohibited from naming the company or the total cost of the package.
Oklahoma Gov. Makes Massive Corporate Subsidy Official
The company remains a mystery.
Apr 26th, 2022
An American flag blows in the wind in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 2, 2020.
Court Won't Revive Ban on Secret Filming at Slaughterhouses
The law made it a crime for anyone to take a picture or video at an animal facility without the owner’s consent.
Apr 25th, 2022
Artist rendering of the company's headquarters to be built in Arlington, Va.
Amazon's Helix-Shaped HQ Tower Approved
Amazon hopes the eye-catching, 350-foot tower will connect people to nature.
Apr 25th, 2022
Silos 137173421 4368x2912
How Manufacturers Can Avoid Data Silos
Breaking down the barriers to data access and visualization pays off in a number of ways.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Dollar Bills And Finance And Banking On Digital Stock Market Financial Exchange 910730068 2125x1417 (1)
3 Ways for Manufacturers to Maximize the Value of Financial Data Analysis
For many firms, greater data collaboration unlocks new opportunities,
Apr 22nd, 2022
Ouija 619x316
Darpa's New Ouija Program to Comms Across Domains
Ouija hopes to summons new warfighter capabilities.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Digit, Agility Robotics' robot, moving packages full of sorted goods inside a warehouse.
Agility Scores $150M to Fund Vision of Blended Human-Robot Workplaces
This capital raise will accelerate Agility’s R&D and scale its robot production.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Pva Tepla Diffusion Bonding Hot Press
Diffusion Bonded Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers for Severe Environments
Compact printed circuit heat exchangers surpass alternatives in extreme environments.
Apr 21st, 2022
USS Zumwalt
U.S. Navy Contracts with Raytheon for 3 Zumwalt Destroyers
It totals $1.68 billion across five years with options, if exercised.
Apr 21st, 2022