Study Highlights Manufacturers' Need to Attract New Generation of Workers

While there have been significant gains in technological advancements, public awareness lags.

Apr 4th, 2022
Nolan Beilstein
Deloitte
iStock

Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute conducted a study to measure perceptions of U.S. manufacturing.

While there have been significant gains in technological advancements, public awareness lags. Study findings suggest U.S. manufacturing is at an inflection point and this can be used to increase public awareness and emphasize career opportunities. 

Attracting and retaining a quality workforce is a top focus, according to 83% of surveyed manufacturers. However, approximately 45% of manufacturing executives said they turned down business opportunities because of worker shortages. 

The study claims the majority of workers still prefer retail, technology and services positions. 

According to the study, outdated public perceptions could be affecting recruiting new workers. Perceptions are changing because of the industry's response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the study stresses the need for manufacturers to reiterate expected technology enhancements. 

"We are at a watershed moment when a new wave of workers is needed to advance our use of technology and maintain U.S. economic competitiveness," said Paul Wellener, Deloitte's vice chair and U.S. industrial products and construction leader. 

To attract the younger generation, manufacturers need to understand candidates' desire for flexible work options, well-being initiatives and pathways to career progression. 

Additionally, creating a more diverse and balanced gender representation will likely expand the talent pool. Although 84% of manufacturing executives feel their company is effective in this category, they also acknowledged that more could be done.  

On a positive note, 64% of consumers surveyed viewed manufacturing as innovative, which increased from 39% five years ago. 

More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
Anheuser-Busch yesterday announced a $50 million investment at its St. Louis brewery.
Anheuser-Busch Unveils $50 Million Expansion
The investment will ramp up seltzer and packaging capabilities.
Mar 31st, 2022
1573672248343
BAE Gets $34.9M for Amphibious Combat Vehicle
It will provide crucial recovery capabilities.
Mar 31st, 2022
Spokespersons for PTT Global Chemical America and JobsOhio insisted this week the company still plans to build a multi-billion dollar plant in southeast Ohio's Belmont County, similar to this $6 billion petrochemical plant that is scheduled to begin operations this year.
Firm Pays Back $20M, Insists Petrochemical Project Viable
State leaders expressed skepticism about whether the plant would be built.
Mar 31st, 2022
hina's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday, March 31, 2022.
China Manufacturing Weakens as Anti-Virus Controls Tighten
Most businesses in Shanghai have been ordered to close.
Mar 31st, 2022
Maintenance Software
Unlocking the Benefits of an Asset Criticality Analysis
An asset criticality analysis shows maintenance leaders their most important assets so they can make better maintenance decisions.
Mar 30th, 2022
Digitally-defined small satellite factory incorporates model-based systems engineering, digital design engineering, and design for manufacturability within a modular footprint equipped to build small satellites for different security levels.
Boeing Unveils New Satellite Production Facility
It's in the world’s largest satellite factory.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 1015934084
Restoring Touch With Brain Implants Will Require Sensory Lag Engineering
A look at advancements in neuroprosthetics.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 497545727
Shipping Equipment Giants Call Off $5B Merger
Antitrust officials said the deal would have “threatened the global supply chain.”
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 1242730684
The Village Behind STEM Skill Development
Federal, state and private sector initiatives are key to developing integrated and sustainable STEM programs.
Mar 29th, 2022
A 'now hiring' sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings stayed at a near-record level in February, 2022, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation.
Job Openings, Quitting Near Record High
The number of Americans quitting their jobs was historically high.
Mar 29th, 2022
FedEx CEO Fred Smith appears at a signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House, July 19, 2018.
FedEx Founder to Step Down as CEO
Fred Smith will be succeeded by the company's president and chief operating officer.
Mar 29th, 2022