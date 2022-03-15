Zebra Technologies to Acquire Matrox Imaging

Acquisition supports company’s objective to help customers automate and digitize workflows.

Mar 15th, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
Zebra
iStock

Zebra Technologies, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, announced it intends to acquire Matrox Imaging (Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.), a proven developer of advanced machine vision components and systems.

This acquisition further expands Zebra’s offerings in the fast-growing automation and vision technology solution space following last year’s acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and Fetch Robotics.  

Matrox Imaging offers platform-independent software, software development kits (SDKs), smart cameras, 3D sensors, vision controllers, input/output (I/O) cards and frame grabbers which are used to capture, inspect, assess and record data from industrial vision systems in factory automation, electronics and pharmaceutical packaging, semiconductor inspection and more.

These capabilities enable industrial customers to lower their cost to manufacture products, improve product quality, and increase compliance and yield.  

The acquisition of Matrox Imaging expands the portfolio of machine vision products, software and services Zebra can offer customers to help them thrive in the on-demand economy that is constrained by both labor shortages and limited supply of upstream goods and materials.

Matrox Imaging’s solutions complement Zebra’s recently launched fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio as well as significantly augment Zebra’s growing expertise in software, machine learning and deep learning.  

Operations leaders within the automotive, pharmaceutical, electronics and food & beverage industries stand to gain the most from this exciting new combination. According to Zebra’s recent Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Vision Study, 96% of decision-makers agree supply chain visibility provides a clear competitive advantage while 93% of food & beverage decision-makers surveyed for our Food Safety Supply Chain Vision Study plan on increasing investments in food monitoring technology in the next few years.   

Zebra expects to fund the $875 million purchase price with a combination of cash on hand along with fully committed financing under its credit facility. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and is expected to close in 2022. Matrox Imaging generates annual sales of approximately $100 million with a higher profit margin profile than Zebra.   

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is serving as legal counsel and UBS Investment Bank is serving as financial advisor to Zebra. Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal counsel and Evercore is acting as financial advisor to Matrox Imaging.  

More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 1st, 2022
Bayer headquarters, Berlin, May 2016.
Bayer Selling Pest Control Business for $2.6B
A private equity firm will acquire the segment.
Mar 10th, 2022
An expedition set off from South Africa last month to search for the ship, which was crushed by ice and sank in November 1915 during Shackleton’s failed attempt to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole.
Antarctic Explorer Shackleton's Ship Found After a Century
The ship was crushed by ice and sank in November 1915.
Mar 9th, 2022
An artist rendering of Nestle USA's new plant-based creamer factory in Glendale, AZ.
Nestle Bringing Major Creamer Factory, 350 Jobs, to Arizona
The $675 million plant-based creamer plant will be in Glendale.
Mar 9th, 2022
Maintenance
Smarter Maintenance: Using CMMS As An Improvement Driver For Your Maintenance
A CMMS can help streamline the process by automating work orders and workflows.
Mar 8th, 2022
Manufacturing
The State of the Equipment Manufacturing Industry
An industry group is calling for bipartisan policies for growth.
Mar 8th, 2022
Thymus tissue for transplant to a pediatric heart patient, Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C., Aug. 16, 2021.
Baby Gets Heart Transplant — with a Twist
The novel technique aimed to help prevent rejection of the new organ.
Mar 8th, 2022
An airport worker stands next to boxes of Moderna coronavirus vaccines donated by the U.S. government, Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 23, 2021.
Moderna Reaches Agreement for Africa's First mRNA Vaccine Facility
The pandemic highlighted the huge need for vaccine manufacturing on the continent.
Mar 8th, 2022
Lego store, Hamburg, Germany, Aug. 2019.
Lego Again Posts Improved Profit
Net profit increased by more than a third in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 8th, 2022
Women In Board Room I Stock 1351446226(1)
Progress Slows on Path to Gender Parity in the Board Room
The easiest gains have already been made.
Mar 8th, 2022
I Stock 510799482
Vodka Maker Stolichnaya Ditches Name Amid War, Rebrands as Stoli
The company said the change is direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mar 7th, 2022
Bus
Public Transit Gets $3.7B to Woo Riders, Adopt Green Fleets
The effort comes at a challenging time for public transit.
Mar 7th, 2022