Merck Envisions Billions from COVID-19 Treatment Sales

The company has asked for authorization in both the U.S. and Europe for what would be the first pill to treat COVID-19.

Oct 29th, 2021
Tom Murphy
This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. The blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda and the vaccine Gardasil pushed Merck well past Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. The blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda and the vaccine Gardasil pushed Merck well past Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Merck fell out of the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year but could vault to head of the pack for treatments in 2022.

The drugmaker’s potential antiviral, molnupiravir, may generate $5 billion to $7 billion in sales through next year, company executives told analysts Thursday morning. That could include as much as $1 billion this year if regulators authorize it in December.

The company has asked for authorization in both the U.S. and Europe for what would be the first pill to treat COVID-19. All other treatments backed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration require an IV or injection.

“The need for additional treatment options remains key in combating the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Dean Li, president of Merck research laboratories, told analysts during a Thursday call to discuss third-quarter results.

The FDA has said a panel of outside experts will meet late next month to consider the treatment for use in adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for severe disease or hospitalization.

Merck reported earlier this month that, in testing, the pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by half among patients with early symptoms of COVID-19.

Li said the treatment, which Merck developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was consistently effective against several virus variants, including the now dominant delta version.

Merck also is studying molnupiravir to see whether it can be used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in households after someone is exposed to the virus. The company expects results from that research next spring.

In the third quarter, Merck’s blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda and the vaccine Gardasil pushed the drugmaker well past Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations, even as COVID-19 sapped demand for another vaccine.

Keytruda revenue jump 22% to $4.5 billion, while sales of Gardasil vaccines against the cancer-causing human papilloma virus soared 68%.

But sales of Merck’s pneumonia vaccine, Pneumovax 23, tumbled 26% mainly because people in the United States prioritized preventive shots guarding against COVID-19.

Overall, Merck posted adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, as net income jumped 55% to $4.57 billion in the quarter.

Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $1.55 per share on $12.32 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Merck also said Thursday that it raised and tightened its 2021 forecast. It now expects full-year adjusted earnings of between $5.65 and $5.70 per share on $47.4 billion to $47.9 billion in revenue. The potential COVID-19 treatment was not included in the forecast.

Analysts expect earnings of $5.64 per share on about $47.68 billion in revenue.

Merck said global health systems have largely adapted to the ongoing pandemic, which was still hurting sales earlier this year as people postponed visits to both doctors and veterinarians.

Merck makes drugs for both people and animals. The company expects a 2021 revenue hit of less than 3% from COVID-19.

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc., based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, jumped nearly 5% to $85.40 Thursday, as broader indexes climbed slightly.

___

More in Operations
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101
Sponsored
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101
Join Industrial Media's David Mantey and E-Commerce Evangelist for Manufacturers, Author, Curt Anderson as we explore the impact and opportunity e-commerce brings to US manufacturing. When? Wednesday, November 10th, 11:00 AM CST
Oct 28th, 2021
Tesla
Musk's Net Worth Passes ExxonMobil
The growing popularity of EVs has helped.
Oct 27th, 2021
The increased space in the facility allows Newcomb Spring of Colorado to create an equipment layout which improves the internal logistical functionality.
Newcomb Spring of Colorado Moves to New Location in Denver
The new facility nearly doubles in square footage and allows for expanded capabilities.
Oct 27th, 2021
The μ-Line will be critical to the production of future advanced packaging assemblies integrated in radio frequency, digital and electro-optic/infrared systems.
Northrop Grumman Opens Microelectronics Packaging Facility
The products will go into next-generation defense applications.
Oct 27th, 2021
Complying with EPA and local wastewater regulation has become much easier with more fully automated, wastewater treatment systems.
Achieving Water Authority Compliance with Automated Wastewater Treatment for Food Processing
Such systems also reduce the cost of treatment, labor and disposal when the proper Cleartreat separating agents are used.
Oct 26th, 2021
The Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams is pushed out of bounds by Washington's Kendall Fuller after making a catch, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis., Oct. 24, 2021.
Companies Split $1.55M in NFL Helmet Challenge
The league expects the innovations to dramatically accelerate improvements in helmet design.
Oct 25th, 2021
I Stock 1264340754
PPP is Gone
But government help for small businesses isn't.
Oct 21st, 2021
Jeeptn
Jeep CEO Called Out
He claimed the Cherokee Nation should consider the SUV's name "an honor."
Oct 20th, 2021
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015 file photo, an oil pump works at sunset in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain. A U.N.-backed study has found that the world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels.
Study: Fossil Fuel Plans Would Far Overshoot Climate Goals
A report found most major oil and gas producers are planning on increasing production until 2030 or even beyond.
Oct 20th, 2021
In this Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo, the Proctor & Gamble headquarters complex is seen in downtown Cincinnati. Proctor & Gamble is raising prices on a range of goods as higher commodity and freight costs are set to take a bite out of its profits.
P&G Raising Prices to Offset Higher Commodity, Freight Costs
The company has yet to see “notable changes” in consumer behavior in reaction to the higher prices.
Oct 20th, 2021
A surgical team examines a pig kidney attached to the body of a deceased recipient for any signs of rejection, New York, Sept. 2021.
Pig-to-Human Transplants a Step Closer with New Test
Scientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work.
Oct 20th, 2021
United Nations I Stock 1198589424
30 Business Leaders Promote Sustainable Investments
The business leaders in the alliance come from about 24 countries and include corporations, manufacturers, tech companies and more.
Oct 20th, 2021