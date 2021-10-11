Hasbro's CEO to Take Immediate Medical Leave

Brian Goldner announced last year that he'd been undergoing cancer treatment since 2014.

Oct 11th, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
Brian Goldner, chairman of the board and CEO of Hasbro, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with industry executives about reopening the country after coronavirus closures, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. Toymaker Hasbro Inc. announced Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, that Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. The move follows Goldner's disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro Inc. has announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately.

The move, announced Sunday, follows Goldner's disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014.

Goldner has served as the CEO of Hasbro, Inc. since 2008, and has served as the chairman since May 2015.

Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, has been appointed as interim CEO and will begin immediately.

Hasbro says Stoddart brings extensive leadership experience and expertise in global brand-building, advertising and marketing, and supply chain management. He was previously CEO at InnerWorkings, Inc., the largest global marketing execution company, and Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has served on Hasbro’s board since 2014.

In conjunction with appointing Stoddart as interim CEO, Hasbro’s board has reappointed Edward M. Philip as lead independent director, and Tracy A. Leinbach as chair of the nominating, governance and social responsibility committee of the board.

Philip has more than 30 years of business and management experience, including as both an operating executive and chief financial officer of multinational corporations. Leinbach served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Ryder System, Inc., a global logistics and transportation and supply chain solutions provider from 2003 until 2006.

“Brian has been an inspiring and visionary leader who has set Hasbro on an incredible path towards the future. All of us at Hasbro are thinking of him while he focuses on his health," said Philp in a statement.

Hasbro's headquarters are in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

