Medical Manufacturer Investing $150M, Hiring 1,200

An 80,000-square-foot building in Broussard, Louisiana will serve as SafeSource's headquarters and one of two factories.

May 4th, 2021
Manufacturing

BROUSSARD, La. (AP) — A company that makes personal protective equipment will open two factories near Lafayette, hiring more than 1,200 people. SafeSource Direct made the announcement Monday, saying it would invest $150 million in the venture.

The company is a joint venture of Jefferson-based Ochsner Health, Louisiana's largest hospital system, and Trax Development. SafeSource Direct will make and sell equipment to health care and other industries in Louisiana and nationwide.

"COVID-19 brought to light our nation's dependence on foreign countries, primarily China, for PPE," CEO Justin Hollingsworth said in a statement. "By manufacturing right here in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes, and selling directly, SafeSource Direct will be positioned to eliminate the lag times, uncertainty and frustration that plague international manufacturing and shipping.

SafeSource Direct will spend $73 million to renovate an 80,000-square-foot (7,400-square-meter) building in Broussard. The location will serve as SafeSource's headquarters and as a factory for masks, hair covers, shoe covers and isolation gowns.

The company will spend another $77 million to build a 400,000-square-foot (37,000-square-meter) factory in St. Martin Parish just across the parish line from Broussard. The plant will have multiple manufacturing lines, with its main product planned to be nitrile rubber gloves.

The 245 workers at the Lafayette Parish facility will make $45,300 a year on average, while the 976 workers in St. Martin Parish will make $38,000 a year on average, officials said. Construction has begun and the Lafayette Parish plant is scheduled to open in the summer. All jobs are supposed to be filled by the end of 2023.

The state will provide worker training and $10.5 million in cash. SafeSource Direct could also be eligible for up to $29 million in payments based on payrolls over 10 years. The company could also get up to 80 percent off its property taxes for 10 years.

"Even now, the need for PPE is great and that demand will continue for the foreseeable future. I am proud to say that, with this new project, Louisiana will play a key role in preventing the U.S. from facing such a shortage again," said Gov. John Bel Edwards.


More in Operations
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Sponsored
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Small to midsized manufacturing companies typically piece together multiple applications to run operations from accounting to order fulfillment, to sales and marketing. This new white paper gives you five triggers that should serve as red flags.
Apr 26th, 2021
Ford Ap21117522283809
Ford to Develop and Produce EV Batteries
The announcement comes after Ford got caught up in a trade secrets fight between its main battery supplier.
Apr 28th, 2021
Apple Ap21116102808619
Apple Announces First East Coast Campus
The campus and engineering hub is expect to create at least 3,000 jobs.
Apr 26th, 2021
In this Oct. 29, 2020 photo, worker Javad Memarzadeh of Needham, MA dusts washers on a display at a Home Depot location in Boston.
March Durable Goods Orders Rebound 0.5%
It was the tenth gain in the past 11 months and followed a 0.9% decline in February.
Apr 26th, 2021
Factory With Flag
Ensuring the Continued Resiliency of U.S. Manufacturing
Pandemic-related incidents have delivered a stark reminder that manufacturing capabilities matter — not only to fuel the economy in good times but to keep it functioning in crisis.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Williams
Snap-on Industrial Brands Go Forward as Williams
Snap-on said the rebranding taps into the "workhorse" line of tools that have represented the Williams brand since 1882.
Apr 21st, 2021
This photo provided by Hannah Albert on Sept. 23, 2020 shows Steve Klatt, left, and Brandon Lapp, owners of Braised in the South, a Johns Island, S.C, restaurant and food truck business that is having trouble finding workers during the pandemic. Many small businesses find hiring more difficult because many would-be staffers fear contracting COVID-19 on the job or would prefer to live off unemployment benefits.
Businesses Scramble for Help as Workers Stay Home
"Help Wanted" signs aren't something to celebrate as businesses are increasingly hampered by a hiring crisis.
Apr 21st, 2021
Toshiba Corp. logo on a worker's jacket, Yokosuka, Japan, June 15, 2017.
Toshiba Brushes Off Renewed Acquisition Push
But the company stopped short of outright rejecting it.
Apr 20th, 2021
In this May 23, 2012 file photo, surveyors work next to Canadian Pacific Rail trains which are parked on the train tracks in Toronto.
Railway Bidding Battle: CN Offers $33.7B for Kansas City Southern
The proposal trumps Canadian Pacific's $25 billion cash-and-stock offer sent in March.
Apr 20th, 2021
Tire I Stock 1266251061
Georgia Tire Plant Plans $22M Expansion
The Macon plant is the company's first American manufacturing facility.
Apr 19th, 2021
World Map With Connection Lines 000050371048 Medium
Supply Chain Flexibility Through Better Data
If we wish to improve the flexibility of our supply chains, we must understand all the types of data we move through them.
Apr 16th, 2021
Asset Management
How Better Asset Data Drives Better Capital Planning
An untapped opportunity for manufacturers exists in the use of operational data from the factory floor to inform better capital allocation decisions.
Apr 16th, 2021