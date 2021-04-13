State Proposal Targets Boeing Plant Pollution

The cleanup will cost millions and take decades in removing cancer-causing pollutants.

Apr 13th, 2021
Boeing Manufacturing Facility And Logo 484459870 2125x1416

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Boeing will spend millions of dollars and decades cleaning up pollutants that have seeped into the soil and groundwater beneath one of their plants in Washington state, a state-mandated draft proposal said. TCE, or Trichloroethylene, is one of many pollutants that have been found in groundwater near Boeing's Everett, Washington, plant, the Daily Herald reported Sunday.

TCE is a solvent that is used to degrease metal parts and is a carcinogen to humans. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in 2016 that TCE can also affect fetus development, irritate the respiratory system and cause light-headedness, drowsiness and headaches. The National Cancer Institute considers TCE a "cancer-causing substance."

Last year, the solvent was detected in groundwater near the plant at a concentration more than 1,000 times the state limit.

"Boeing is in the final stages of environmental cleanup at our Everett site, under a draft set of studies, plans and orders and other documents available for public comment from the Washington Department of Ecology," the company said in a written statement. "We are committed to a comprehensive cleanup of the Powder Mill Gulch area of Everett and have made considerable progress in reducing groundwater contamination through a variety of interim action cleanup activities."

The full cost of the cleanup is not publicly known. Boeing declined to say what the cleanup is expected to cost.

Several other contaminants have been discovered at the roughly 1,000-acre (405 hectares) Boeing site. The contaminants include fuels such as oil, gasoline, lead, hydraulic jet fluid, polychlorinated biphenyls and carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. The chemicals came from a range of manufacturing operations, according to the cleanup documents.

Boeing "no longer uses TCE as a widespread cleaning solvent as it did in the past," the department said. Small quantities of the chemical are still used in one of its labs, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The most expensive and time-consuming part of the Everett cleanup plan involves a process known as bioremediation, in which Boeing will inject nutrients into the soil to help natural bacteria break down TCE. Boeing would invest heavily in improvements to an existing system that pumps out contaminated groundwater, treats it then releases it, according to the proposal.

The state-mandated draft proposal is 163 pages and will open for public comment on April 19.


More in Operations
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions manufacturers need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
President Joe Biden during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, April 7, 2021.
Biden Open to Compromise on Infrastructure, but Not Inaction
The president suggested America's position in the world required aggressive action to serve a computerized age.
Apr 8th, 2021
Walmart Ap
Feds: Walmart Worker Stole $124K in Gift Cards
The scam took place over a four-month period.
Apr 8th, 2021
F Tis75+ 32a C
6 Ways to Troubleshoot With Thermal Imaging
A closer look at the focal points of electrical systems.
Apr 7th, 2021
Huntsville, Ala.
Alabama Companies Win Multi-Year Military Contracts
The two Huntsville companies secured deals worth $888 million.
Apr 7th, 2021
A restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., March 16, 2021.
California Plans Statewide Reopening in June
With more Californians getting vaccinated and a recall threat looming, Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking a simpler approach.
Apr 7th, 2021
This May 26, 2017 file photo shows the company logo of Toshiba Corp. displayed in front of its headquarters in Tokyo.Trading in Toshiba stock was halted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 after the Tokyo-based technology conglomerate confirmed it had received a preliminary acquisition proposal. Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday, April 6 it had asked for more details on the proposal, was giving it “careful consideration” and would make an announcement “in due course.”
Toshiba Considers Going Private
The Japanese company is reportedly reviewing an $18 billion offer from a private equity group.
Apr 7th, 2021
In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, waiter Jose Bravo, center, delivers food for Alberto Castaneda, left, and his wife, Esther, at Picos restaurant in Houston. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday, April 5 that the U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as orders, hiring and prices all surged.
Services Sector Surges to Record High
Services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs.
Apr 6th, 2021
I Stock 636199580 6058a672b3fcb
Oregon Tech Faculty Union Votes to Authorize Strike
It would be the first-ever faculty strike at an Oregon public university.
Apr 6th, 2021
In this April 13, 2014 file photo, the Internal Revenue Service Headquarters (IRS) building is seen in Washington. More than 50 of the largest U.S. companies paid nothing in federal income taxes last year, even though they reported big pretax profits as a group. That's according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a group that believes the tax system needs to raise more revenue.
Despite Profits, Many Big Companies Pay Zero US Tax
More than 50 of the largest U.S. companies paid nothing in federal income taxes last year, with many getting rebates.
Apr 5th, 2021
Elms010 Scaled 606b1b574bb58
Electric Van Production Planned at Former Hummer Site
The company said it has more than 45,000 orders for the Class 1 vehicle.
Apr 5th, 2021
In this file photo, a visitor walks by an advertisement of LG Electronics' product at an electronic shop area in Seoul, South Korea.
LG to Exit Mobile Phone Business
Once the third-largest mobile phone maker, the company will now shift to smart technologies.
Apr 5th, 2021