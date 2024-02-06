5 Operations Strategies to Overcome Uncertainty in 2024

Instead of waiting to “return to normal,” it may be time to face the fact that this is normal.

Bill Remy, CEO, TBM Consulting Group
Feb 6, 2024
Manufacturing
iStock.com/Kapook2981

Despite promising predictions of a more stable economy this year, it seems 2024 could be just as unpredictable as the last four years. Inflation actually rebounded in December, putting manufacturers who are desperate for a break from economic chaos once again on edge about what to expect.   

Instead of waiting for things to “return to normal,” it may be time for manufacturers to face the fact that this is normal. Unpredictable conditions, unexpected twists and uncertain macro factors are persistent and companies need to anticipate new challenges and adapt.  

Accepting the reality of constant change and developing an agile and flexible mindset are essential, and companies must invest in proactive strategies in order to adapt to whatever challenge comes next.  

Here are five strategies to help manufacturers overcome uncertainties and achieve operational excellence in 2024: 

1. Invest in staff

People are the most important part of your business and investing in their success drives performance and productivity. But too many companies offer a 30-day training, put new hires on the production line alongside experienced staff and then wonder why they can’t keep up, get frustrated and quit.

It’s not laziness or unwillingness to work. it’s lack of adequate training to perform to those expectations. Instead, invest in thorough onboarding and longer shadowing time to build employee confidence, improve team engagement and rapport and reduce 90-day churn. 

2. Examine every process

Too often manufacturers get caught up in the status quo, but “the way we’ve always done it” is the antithesis of agility and adaptability. Take a hard look at everything in your process and examine points of impact to identify challenges.

Look for ways to streamline the entire Order-to-Cash process from raw materials acquisition and production planning to shipping and distribution. Most importantly, ask employees who work on the production line for their input on improving, eliminating or accelerating steps.  

3. Consider reshoring or nearshoring

Shipping and logistics disruption have been an ongoing struggle due to geopolitical instability. One way to mitigate supply chain risk is through reshoring or nearshoring wherever possible. While bringing procurement back to the Americas might cost more in labor, it’s likely to be nullified by faster lead time, lower shipping costs and long-term manufacturing stability.

You’ll also want to create contingency plans with alternative suppliers and prepare to act on ‘what if’ scenarios with multiple failure modes in case something breaks down. 

4. Be purposeful with technology

Technology is essential, but rushing into new capabilities like AI can be costly and futile if you’re adopting it simply because everyone else is. Instead, approach technology with a crawl-walk-run method.

First, make sure the tech you choose will deliver the expected outcome. Then, start small, implement logically and prove as you go to build momentum and avoid wasting resources. Consider the data and infrastructure needs before you get started to be sure your enthusiasm doesn’t exceed your capabilities. 

5. Reduce waste

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs might seem complex, but the solutions can be quite simple. Every company can reduce energy consumption by 15-20% with small changes like upgrading to high-efficiency LED lighting or installing occupancy sensors to reduce burn time. Also consider the environment for your people.

Be honest: would you want to work there every day? Or are you operating a “3D” factory—one that’s dark, dirty and dangerous? Better housekeeping and improved lighting can create a safer, more pleasant work environment with fewer accidents, which lowers operating costs.  

Waiting for things to “return to normal” means waiting to get overtaken by the competition. Instead, focusing on agility and adaptability can make it less likely you’ll get blindsided by the next crisis and position you to come out on top. 

tbmcg.com

Latest in Operations
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsored
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1224573871
Tyson Reports More than $13B in Quarterly Revenue
February 5, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
February 2, 2024
A novel blend of industrial wastewater technologies now allows for the efficient removal of solids without the need for extensive labor, worker exposure or constant maintenance.
Unlikely Technology Combination KOs Large Suspended Solids
February 2, 2024
Related Stories
The right measuring device can help manufacturers make strategic decisions, enhance performance, increase productivity and ultimately improve profitability.
Operations
Extraordinary Insights Mined by Analyzing Mass of Measurement Data
Women
Operations
Denise Johnson to Chair the Manufacturing Institute’s 2024 Women MAKE Awards
Dvirc Press Release Image
Operations
BlueForge Gives $1 Million to Boost Submarine-Making Workforce
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsor Content
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
More in Operations
I Stock 1224573871
Operations
Tyson Reports More than $13B in Quarterly Revenue
The company's earnings bested Wall Street projections.
February 5, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
The company's earnings, however, easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 2, 2024
A novel blend of industrial wastewater technologies now allows for the efficient removal of solids without the need for extensive labor, worker exposure or constant maintenance.
Operations
Unlikely Technology Combination KOs Large Suspended Solids
A novel blend of industrial wastewater technologies allows for the efficient removal of solids.
February 2, 2024
Grease Cartridge 14oz Rykon Ep 2
Operations
Chevron Introduces New Rykon Formula to Grease Product Line
Rykon rounds out Chevron’s grease offering with a grease formulated for heavy-duty applications.
February 2, 2024
Hyson State Of The Art Small And Medium Size Engineered Systems And Engineered Products Production Machinery
Operations
Hyson Announces New Advanced Turning Machine to Ohio Facility
To provide faster and more diverse gas spring solutions.
February 2, 2024
Jobs
Operations
Job Market May Hold Some Surprises in ‘24
Manufacturers should keep an eye out for the tipping point.
February 1, 2024
Bd Mexico
Operations
130-Year-Old Textile Titan Conquers Manufacturing Disruption
Its quest for top-tier operational efficiency led them to Propel Software.
February 1, 2024
Pema 300 Cmyk 659c2998b7ef3
Operations
Robert Bunting Nominated as Interim Treasurer of PEMA
Bunting will fulfill the treasurer role until March 1.
February 1, 2024
Utz factory and outlet store, Hanover, Pa., Feb. 2020.
Operations
Utz to Sell Brands, Manufacturing Facilities in $180M Deal
The transaction includes plants in Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
February 1, 2024
Dvirc Press Release Image
Operations
BlueForge Gives $1 Million to Boost Submarine-Making Workforce
They are targeting underserved populations to support a five-fold increase in sub construction rates.
February 1, 2024
Attendees at Missouri S&T’s open house in October got an up-close look at some of the digital advanced manufacturing technologies the university believes will help Missouri manufacturers remain globally competitive.
Operations
Missouri S&T Consortium Wins Grant to Modernize State’s Defense Manufacturing
The grant establishes a consortium that includes Lockheed Martin and Caterpillar.
February 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 31 At 9 36 56 Am
Operations
BAE Systems Receives $418M Contract for Self-Propelled Howitzers
The M109A7’s new design includes a new chassis, engine, transmission, suspension and steering system.
January 31, 2024
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a Rivian R1T electric pickup near Boulder, Colorado.
Automotive
What You Actually Need to Know About Wintertime Driving with an EV
It's possible to employ techniques that can make EV winter driving less challenging.
January 31, 2024
Tyson plant, Bowling Green, Ky.
Operations
Tyson Opens Kentucky Bacon Plant
The facility will produce 2 million pounds of Jimmy Dean and Wright bacon per week.
January 30, 2024
The best product results are achieved when the process control application follows the same best practices and techniques.
Operations
The Theory of Relativity in Control System Design
The Distributed Control System plays a critical role in operations and control.
January 29, 2024