The Importance of Collecting Equipment Failure Data

Timely and efficient failure data collection not only prevents recurring failures but also simplifies and reduces maintenance tasks.

Lindsey Walker
Sep 25, 2023
Maintenance Software

The accumulation of equipment failure data is a critical aspect of effective asset management and life-cycle analysis. By analyzing historical equipment failure data, one can assess the reliability of a facility and gain insights into the likelihood of asset failures. Key indicators such as failure rate, mean time to failure (MTTF), and availability play a vital role in shaping maintenance strategies and optimizing operations.

Equipment failure occurs when a piece of machinery or system cannot perform its intended function. This failure could be partial, complete, or even a potential risk. Reliability, expressed as a percentage, gauges the likelihood of equipment performing without failure over a specific period, represented mathematically as (1 - The Probability of Failure). 

To harness the power of Reliability Analytics, GE Digital APM offers a robust module that analyzes failure data to draw conclusions and make predictions about equipment reliability. The process involves collecting failure data and storing it in GE Digital APM, including information about equipment type, location, failure modes, repair actions, costs, and various other critical data points. With the data in place, it can be formatted and fed into the Reliability Analytics tools to conduct thorough analyses.

Failure data collection and analysis are interconnected with all aspects of reliability management. It is crucial to initiate failure data collection during the early stages of systems design and continue throughout the product's life cycle. Both suppliers and users should meticulously track and analyze equipment malfunctions and failures. The ALD FRACAS (Failure Reporting, Analysis, and Corrective Action System) specialists play a vital role in defining the failure data collection procedure, ensuring comprehensive processing, and implementing corrective actions and preventive maintenance.

Timely and efficient failure data collection, aided by ALD software, not only prevents recurring failures but also simplifies and reduces maintenance tasks. The FRACAS system facilitates a closed-loop feedback process, wherein users and suppliers collaborate to collect, record, and analyze hardware and software-related failures. A Failure Review Board (FRB) assesses the failures, considering factors like time, resources, and costs, and suggests corrective actions to prevent future occurrences. The important data associated with this process includes:

  1. Failure Rate: Failure rate quantifies the number of failures occurring within a specific time frame. It can also be calculated as the inverse of the mean time between failures (MTBF), which represents the duration between successive failures. MTBF is relevant for repairable assets, whereas non-repairable assets, like consumables, are better measured using the mean time to failure (MTTF).
  2. Mean Time to Failure (MTTF): The mean time to failure (MTTF) indicates the total lifespan of a non-repairable asset, such as consumables or disposable instruments, before it completely breaks down.
  3. Availability: Availability measures the time an asset can perform its intended function. Unlike reliability, it does not focus on continuous operation but evaluates the overall ability of the asset to function.
  4. Defining the Reliability Index: The reliability index signifies the likelihood of equipment failure within a specified time frame. Organizations and industries might employ different criteria and weights for performance indicators to calculate this index effectively. By determining assets that require special attention, the reliability index guides strategies to enhance overall reliability.

Collecting equipment failure data is of utmost importance in various industries. By analyzing this data, businesses can identify patterns and trends, allowing them to make informed decisions about maintenance schedules and equipment replacements. This proactive approach not only reduces downtime and costs but also increases productivity and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the data collected can be used for research and development purposes to improve the design and quality of future equipment.

So, if you want to ensure the smooth operations of your business and stay ahead of the competition, start collecting equipment failure data today!

Lindsey Walker is the marketing manager for NEXGEN, a Sacramento-based industry leader in designing advanced computerized maintenance management systems and asset management software tools.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 30, 2023
Archaeologists uncover bones and vessels discovered by city workers who were digging a natural gas line for the company Calidda in the district of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Workers Uncover Eight Mummies, Pre-Inca Objects While Expanding Gas Network
September 25, 2023
Ap23264830336414
Birthplace of the Atomic Bomb Braces for Biggest Mission Since the Manhattan Project
September 25, 2023
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile sits outside the the Oscar Meyer headquarters, Oct. 27, 2014, in Madison, Wis.
The Wienermobile Is Back
September 22, 2023
Related Stories
Archaeologists uncover bones and vessels discovered by city workers who were digging a natural gas line for the company Calidda in the district of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Operations
Workers Uncover Eight Mummies, Pre-Inca Objects While Expanding Gas Network
Nam
Operations
North American Manufacturing Associations Reaffirm Manufacturing Agenda of the Future
Thomasnet
Operations
Xometry’s Thomas Introduces “Build America, Buy America” Category on Its Sourcing Platform
Turbo Fil Production Space Expansion
Operations
TurboFil Expands Development and Demonstration Facility
More in Operations
Archaeologists uncover bones and vessels discovered by city workers who were digging a natural gas line for the company Calidda in the district of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Operations
Workers Uncover Eight Mummies, Pre-Inca Objects While Expanding Gas Network
The company's excavation work has produced more than 1,900 archaeological finds.
September 25, 2023
Ap23264830336414
Operations
Birthplace of the Atomic Bomb Braces for Biggest Mission Since the Manhattan Project
Some 3,300 workers have been hired in the last two years.
September 25, 2023
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile sits outside the the Oscar Meyer headquarters, Oct. 27, 2014, in Madison, Wis.
Operations
The Wienermobile Is Back
The "Frankmobile" is toast.
September 22, 2023
Ap23263672669457
Operations
First Private U.S. Passenger Rail Line in 100 Years to link Miami and Orlando
It will reach speeds of 125 mph.
September 21, 2023
The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at a company's building in Kawasaki near Tokyo, on Feb. 19, 2022.
Operations
Toshiba to Delist After Takeover Succeeds
They paid the equivalent of $14 billion for the troubled electronics and energy giant.
September 21, 2023
Automation
Automation
Rockwell Automation Opens Registration for All-New Automation Fair
The annual event will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, November 6 – 9.
September 21, 2023
Nam
Operations
North American Manufacturing Associations Reaffirm Manufacturing Agenda of the Future
The MOU calls for the organizations to share information on services and activities.
September 21, 2023
Low Res 4 Wedge Shaped Wood
Operations
Archaeologists Discover World’s Oldest Wooden Structure
Early humans shaped and joined two large logs to make a structure.
September 21, 2023
Thomasnet
Operations
Xometry’s Thomas Introduces “Build America, Buy America” Category on Its Sourcing Platform
The addition allows domestic manufacturers to signal their compliance with the BABA initiative.
September 21, 2023
Turbo Fil Production Space Expansion
Operations
TurboFil Expands Development and Demonstration Facility
The expansion addresses increased demand for syringe filling and capping machinery solutions.
September 20, 2023
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Zahm speaks in front of the top of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missle shroud at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Aug. 16, 2023.
Operations
Inside the Delicate Art of Maintaining America's Aging Nuclear Weapons
It's been almost eight decades since a nuclear weapon has been fired in war.
September 20, 2023
These are the world's brightest-known fluorescent materials. They are called small-molecule, ionic isolation lattices, or SMILES, and were created in a laboratory at Indiana University and supported by NSF's Designing Materials to Revolutionize and Engineer our Future program.
Operations
NSF Invests $72.5M to Design Revolutionary Materials
The NSF supports 37 teams to create novel materials to address grand societal challenges.
September 20, 2023
Semiconductors
Operations
NSF and Partners Invest $45M in Future of Semiconductors
New research and education awards will engage talent in semiconductor design and manufacturing.
September 19, 2023
Maintenance
Operations
ITT, Hexagon Join Forces to Enhance Industrial Equipment Monitoring Solutions
The companies share data to create a holistic view of potential disruptions.
September 19, 2023
Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay holds a Surface Duo, left, and Surface Neo at an event, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in New York.
Operations
Microsoft's Chief Product Exec to Step Down
He was behind the Surface devices and Windows 11.
September 19, 2023