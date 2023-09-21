Rockwell Automation Opens Registration for All-New Automation Fair

The annual event will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, November 6 – 9.

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 21, 2023
Automation
iStock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced that registration for Automation Fair 2023 is officially open, hosted by Rockwell and members of its global PartnerNetwork program.

The annual event will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, November 6 – 9, and is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from around the world to Discover What's Possible with the hottest innovations, the smartest experts and the latest strategies.

This year’s event marks the beginning of a new era for Automation Fair as it brings together programming from historically separate events into a single affair. The combination of Rockwell’s flagship event, Automation Fair, with the best of ROKLive Americas, PowerPlex and Process Solutions events offers attendees one week of peer-to-peer exchange and learning from manufacturing and technology experts.

Professionals at all levels will gather at Automation Fair to discuss challenges and explore new solutions to unlock potential and discover everything needed to succeed today and into the future.

“We’re excited for this expanded event to bring executives, management and technical professionals from across the globe together to be immersed in new ideas and technologies, proven best practices and industry insights,” commented Robin Saitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Rockwell Automation. “As the preeminent gathering for manufacturers from all sectors, Automation Fair now offers attendees even more opportunities to discover the technology and connections to help them achieve their goals over four jam-packed days.”

The event schedule features three keynotes focused on innovations in industrial technology, the future of manufacturing and inspiring resiliency and sustainability. More than 325 sessions will be delivered by experts from Rockwell, its partners, and its customers to help attendees move their manufacturing journey forward. With learning opportunities at discovery theaters, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and panel discussions, attendees can tailor their experience with guided tracks by industry, role and interest area.

Along with 26 unique offsite tours and hands-on learning opportunities including 500 hours of advanced training, attendees can also expect endless chances to network. An expanded 500,000-square-foot interactive expo including 120 booths, virtual production lines and guided expo tours, attendees will access the hottest innovations and the latest approaches to optimize production, empower workers, manage risk, drive sustainability and achieve digital transformation.

New Audience-Specific Summits

New half-day summits bring together like-minded individuals to problem solve, build community and share successes. There are four summits for attendees to choose from: Process Solutions User Group (PSUG) Summit, Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Net Zero Now Summit, Plex Customer Summit and OEM Leader to Leader Summit.

Regardless of the summit selected, there will be exclusive access to keynote speakers and subject matter experts, roundtable collaboration and topical breakouts.

Offsite Tour Experiences

Attendees are invited to witness technology showcasing Rockwell and partner solutions in real-world applications during the first two days of Automation Fair, Nov. 6 and 7. Offsite tours include:

  • ARMI – BioFabUSA Tissue Foundry: visit a state-of-the-art center where manufacturing meets science with a visionary tissue-manufacturing platform.
  • Cytiva’s Customer Visit Center: tour manufacturing suites and see live automation and product demonstrations highlighting the future of digital solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry.
  • Downeast Cider East Boston Showroom: get a firsthand look at the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform in action and see how this cloud-based solution helps food & beverage manufacturers streamline operations, improve quality and gain better control of inventory.
  • Rockwell’s Independent Cart Technology (ICT) manufacturing facility: see more live demos than can fit in the expo. Includes shop floor tours and access to the applications lab for this innovative movement technology that precisely controls motion with frictionless propulsion.
  • PTC’s Corporate Experience Center: get hands-on to discover how your company can progress its digital transformation, with industry-specific demos around IIoT and augmented reality.

Advanced Training

Event attendees can go deeper by spending time with domain experts and get personalized guidance with new three-hour labs. This hands-on experience with hardware and software simulations allows for richer conversations to talk about specific scenarios and use cases. There are also 500 hours of advanced training available, providing the opportunity to earn more than 20 professional development hour credits while attending the fair.

Registration for Automation Fair is now open, with early registration rates available until September 30.

