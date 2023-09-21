Xometry’s Thomas Introduces “Build America, Buy America” Category on Its Sourcing Platform

Xometry’s Thomas, a leading industrial sourcing platform, announced that it has added “Build America, Buy America” as a recognized certification on Thomasnet.com, a directory of more than 500,000 suppliers.

The addition of the “Build America, Buy America” (BABA) category allows domestic manufacturers on Thomasnet.com to signal their compliance with the BABA initiative, a significant component of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Under the act, BABA requires federally funded infrastructure projects to source materials, products and construction materials that are produced or manufactured in the U.S.

“Our aim is to help major companies seamlessly connect with BABA-compliant suppliers to further strengthen our domestic supply chain and provide continued support to American manufacturers,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry, parent company to Thomas. “America’s 600,000 small- and mid-size manufacturers are the backbone of our domestic economy and are deeply ingrained in their communities. Supporting them is a win for the American worker, for our neighbors and for our country.”