Managing Failure: Systems Thinking and the Butterfly Effect

Failure may not always be completely preventable, but with the right thinking and PLM platform, it should always be manageable.

May 18th, 2021
Mark Reisig
Butterfly 2019 54 1156363005 5389x3593

The 2021 Texas power crisis was the result of many things—being unprepared for an extreme snowstorm, inadequately winterized power equipment, power grids isolated to the state, and so on. However, it’s fair to say this crisis was largely a miscalculation of risks. It was a failure to predict and mitigate a series of compounding factors, which led to a break under pressure. We can call it a failure in Systems Thinking.

After the fact, it’s easy to say that Texas should have winterized their wind turbines, but that’s only one detail—the crisis was the sum of much more. All power took a hit, including coal and nuclear. Worse, gas production froze along with pipelines.

As heating demands rose sharply, the lack of natural gas was problematic as many of Texas’s power plants rely on gas to generate their electricity, thus the power grids going offline was inevitable. The halt of gas production was perhaps the biggest culprit in the power crisis, but the broader system—particularly electrical infrastructure across much of the state—had little recourse without it. It was an inability to mitigate undesirable emergent behaviors and cross-dependencies that resulted in catastrophic failure.

Again, a failure in Systems Thinking. 

Systems Thinking says nothing lives in isolation. Everything affects everything. It’s like the butterfly effect of chaos theory, which isn’t to say butterflies set off chain reactions that blow volcanos or cause tsunamis, but that the Earth is a complex and interlinked system, where even something as small as a butterfly is moving with everything else.

The idea of managing complexity in systems is nothing new—System Thinking has been around for decades. The challenge now is that many organizations still aren’t giving Systems Thinking its proper due, sometimes with a great cost. This is true even of PLM and its users, but vendors are catching up.

The concept of the butterfly effect was first used to describe the impossibility of predicting the weather far into the future, because weather systems are too complex for us to track every proverbial butterfly. Similarly, it is impossible for any one person to fully understand today’s design complexity, which is increasing at an ever-accelerating pace. No one can or should predict every little variant or mistake on their own. So rather than chasing butterflies, we can govern our design complexity with effectively applied Systems Thinking.

We do this with a modern PLM platform capable of tracking all life cycles of the system, from conception and design to operation and maintenance.

Because of rising complexities in today and tomorrow’s products, with more functionality and more variance of functionality, often the design of a product has become the design of a system with many different implementations. PLM platforms came from the mechanical world that focused on just the product. Now they’re evolving to meet a world of systems—a world where you have to have to manage everything about a system as a system of systems first, without knowing the details of the design of products.  

We apply Systems Thinking to how we look at what PLM is managing. Because everything affects everything, it is critical the platform be able to connect the product at all stages to a system model, such as with a Digital Thread. Tools have to be able to show their data models to PLM data models. Whatever system PLM is going to manage in the future, it has to do so in the context of a data model of that system, where every change goes through said model. The system model is the connective tissue sitting inside PLM and everything in PLM connects through it. That is the crux of Systems Thinking.

PLM used to manage just design data. Now we’re managing design intent, which drives design data. We can’t predict the outcome of every storm, so we should instead prepare to mitigate their effects.

Steven Jobs once said, “You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards.” Predicting the future—and future failures like in Texas—requires full traceability from the beginning—in short, with a Digital Thread and the platform to support it. This is the strength of a PLM Platform, as they not only manage design data, but also the system across the entire lifecycle from the start to any indefinite point in the future. 

Failure may not always be completely preventable, but with the right thinking and platform, it should always be manageable.

 

Mark Reisig is the Vice President of Product Marketing at Aras.

More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
A worker controls iron at the Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, April 27, 2018.
EU, U.S. Temporarily Suspend Tariffs in Steel Dispute
It's the second step to improve relations after a four-month suspension of tariffs in a longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute.
May 17th, 2021
An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia on April 30.
Amazon to Make 75K Supply Chain Hires; Offers Vaccine Bonus
The jobs are for delivery and warehouse workers, who pack and ship online orders.
May 13th, 2021
An artist rendering of the Forest Plaza at Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington, Va.
Amazon to Double Workforce at Arlington HQ
By 2025, the company expects to employ 25,000 in Arlington, supported by a $2.5 billion investment.
May 12th, 2021
Adm. Charles Richard, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, April 22, 2021.
Minuteman Decision to Shape US Nuclear Policy for Decades
The land-based nuclear missile is overdue to be replaced or refurbished — but some are pushing to scrap it altogether.
May 12th, 2021
I Phone Xs A New Version Of The Smartphone From Apple 1091885448 5016x3750
Kentucky Plant Benefiting from Apple Investment
The latest influx of funds will expand Corning's R&D operations and manufacturing capacity.
May 11th, 2021
A woman walks by an H&M clothing store at a shopping mall in Beijing on March 26, 2021. An American business group warned Tuesday, May 11, 2021 that government-instigated consumer boycotts of foreign shoe, clothing and other brands in China are making companies less willing to invest. Brands including Swedish retailer H&M, Adidas and Nike have been targeted by demands online for consumer boycotts. That came after state media criticized them for expressing concern about reports of possible forced labor by ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region of China's northwest.
China's Boycotts Are Spooking Investors
Retailers like H&M, Adidas and Nike have been targeted for boycotts after they voiced concerns over Chinese labor issues.
May 11th, 2021
Kansas City, Mo.
AI Company Adding 500 Jobs Near Kansas City
Torch.AI plans to add more than 100 high-paying jobs this year alone.
May 10th, 2021
Subway cars dangle at an angle from a collapsed elevated section of the metro Number 12 Line, in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Mexico City Subway Collapse Was a Tragedy Foretold
Political corruption, poor funding, design flaws and patchwork repairs dominate the subway's legacy.
May 6th, 2021
An artist rendering of Milwaukee Tool's new 330,000-square-foot office building in downtown Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Tool Gets Approval for $30M Downtown Milwaukee Expansion
The company is set to have at least 1,200 employees there by 2024, with room for more.
May 4th, 2021
Nestle Confectionery Newsfeed
Nestle Considering UK Plant Expansions, Closure That Would Cut Almost 600 Jobs
The closure would be at its Fawdon factory that produces for smaller, low-growth confectionary brands.
May 4th, 2021
Fidel Martinez at one of his former worksites in Minneapolis, April 18, 2021.
How Companies Rip Off Poor Employees — and Get Away With It
Major corporations are some of the worst offenders.
May 4th, 2021