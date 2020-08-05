Leveraging LinkedIn for Business Results

Manufacturers utilize the platform to both prospect for business and provide a canvas upon which to paint their company’s story.

Aug 5th, 2020
Robert Felber
Linkedin I Stock 458118831
iStock

After years of research and conversation with sales and marketing executives on LinkedIn best practices we developed Leveraging LinkedIn for Manufacturers. LinkedIn has become a powerful tool for networking, business development, and improving both a manufacturing company’s and an individual’s reputation. Manufacturers utilize the platform to both prospect for business and provide a canvas upon which to paint their company’s story. Like every tool, online or physical, the proper use requires skill and training. The development of the eBook was further prompted by the hundreds of manufacturers we engaged in a discussion on best practices. The most common question was: "How can I use LinkedIn better?" Salespeople struggle with the basic elements of their online profile, how to grow their network, the fundamentals of online content and, in the end, how to create connections that will allow them to sell better, more easily and more efficiently.

To download the entire book for free, click here.

There are several essential elements of a LinkedIn proﬁle. A great profile photo is the place to start. For example, no selfies, no photos with half of the other person's arm, or inappropriate photos for a business setting. Next, consider your background image and a strong headline that illustrates your value proposition. No need to be a designer, as there are free tools such as Canva that makes graphics easy. Also, create a strong headline to position your skill set. Your headline sits just below the profile photo and background image.

Recommendations & Endorsements are another aspect of LinkedIn that can improve your profile. This is often a “give to get” scenario. Using the skills endorsements of your connections often result in reciprocation. Recommendations from past co-workers and close connections become easier if you follow our tips on how to request, write and use recommendations. For example, consider drafting a sample recommendation your colleague can use as a guide when writing an endorsement for your profile.

Expanding your network is crucial to the success of your LinkedIn efforts. Three tactics you can use to engage prospects include the expertise angle, project angle and the point-of-view angle. For example, using the point-of-view angle approach, you reach out to establish a connection with a prospect by requesting their professional opinion. You mention their known skills, perhaps using one of their posts as an example, and request a connection.

Using content is the key to attracting and engaging your network. When posting articles to LinkedIn, it is important to focus on the interests of your prospects. While original content is valuable, we subscribe to the theory that 1 of 4 posts should be original content. The balance, curated content, often features valuable ideas from industry blogs, published research, trends and even your customer's website. Google Alerts are also a great way to find ideas as well as surveys and reports. We share and analyze three examples of powerful manufacturing posts.

We conclude the eBook with tips on how to sell better with LinkedIn. The guidance includes prospecting, exporting contacts and how to contact prospects for the very first time. Take a trip in the way back machine with Boolean search with Google (remember searches Or, And, Not?)

We also detail how LinkedIn Jobs can be a prospecting tool. Following target accounts for personnel changes such as that pesky gatekeeper that never lets you through on the phone can be a secret weapon when you are the first to know they retired. Another golden prospecting nugget is the folks that “like” and interact with that stellar content. Try importing all your contacts into your CRM for ongoing nurturing and development. These and many more tips and examples have been culled from years of client interaction.

Robert M. Felber is President of Felber PR & Marketing. He can be reached at 330-963-3664 or robfelber@felberpr.com.


 

More in Operations
Clorox bleach in a supermarket, Walpole, Mass., Aug. 1, 2011.
Clorox Prospers in a World Sheltered in Place
Its cleaning products division saw a 33% jump in sales.
Aug 3rd, 2020
A security officer talks on a phone in front of an image of an iPhone displayed at an Apple store in Ahmedabad, India.
Samsung, Apple to Boost Cellphone Manufacturing in India
The government announced $6.5 billion in incentives for Samsung and three contract manufacturers.
Aug 3rd, 2020
n this Monday, Dec. 14, 2009 file photo, Actor Wilford Brimley attends the premiere of &apos;Did You Hear About The Morgans&apos; at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to star of film such as &ldquo;Cocoon&rdquo; and &ldquo;The Natural,&rdquo; has died.
Quaker Oats Pitchman Brimley Dead at 85
The mustached Brimley was a familiar face.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Thumb2
Kodak Leaked News of Massive Federal Drug Loan
The announcement sent the company’s stock price skyrocketing — but its shares were already unusually active.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Q2 Sales Fall 24%
That compares with a 7.5 percent YoY decline in Q1, with far larger declines in segment profits.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 865718350
Caterpillar Slashes Inventory as Q2 Sales Fall 31%
Dealers cut machine and engine inventories by about $1.4 billion during Q2, compared to a $500 million increase a year earlier.
Jul 31st, 2020
Flags wave in front of a factory building during the production restart of a VW plant in Zwickau, Germany.
VW Posts $1.8B Loss
But the German automaker still sees the potential for a profitable 2020.
Jul 30th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Automation: Post-COVID-19
How the pandemic has altered approaches to automation and robot investments.
Jul 30th, 2020
A single-use test hood from FLEXcon in action.
Film Manufacturer Delivers for Frontline Workers
"Their efforts were nothing less than heroic, and we couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments during a very difficult time."
Jul 29th, 2020
Lambotn2
Man Charged After Buying Lamborghini with PPP Loan
He obtained $3.9 million as part of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Jul 29th, 2020
Nike Retail Ap
Nike Drops Plans for Ariz. Plant
The company had planned to invest $184 million in a Phoenix suburb.
Jul 29th, 2020
Thumb2
Pandemic Paves Way for Historic Airstream Sales
Following an early-pandemic 70 percent drop in orders, the RV maker hit a sales record in May.
Jul 28th, 2020