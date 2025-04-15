U.S. Moves Ahead on Tariffs with Investigations into Computer Chips, Pharmaceuticals

President Donald Trump paused most of his biggest tariff hikes last week for 90 days.

Elaine Kurtenbach
Apr 15, 2025
Sales rep promote projectors at the 137th Canton Fair in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Sales rep promote projectors at the 137th Canton Fair in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

BANGKOK (AP) — The Trump administration has taken its next steps toward imposing more tariffs on key imports, launching investigations into imports of computer chips, chip making equipment and pharmaceuticals.

The Department of Commerce posted notices about the probes late Monday on the Federal Register, seeking public comment within three weeks. It had not formally announced them earlier.

Although President Donald Trump paused most of his biggest tariff hikes last week for 90 days, apart from those for imports from China, he has said he still plans tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs, lumber, copper and computer chips.

The Commerce Department said it is investigating how imports of computer chips, equipment to make them and products that contain them — which include many daily necessities such as cars, refrigerators, smart phones and other items — affect national security. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 permits the president to order tariffs for the sake of national security.

The probe includes assessing the potential for U.S. domestic production of computer chips to meet U.S. demand and the role of foreign manufacturing and assembly, testing and packaging in meeting those needs.

Among other aspects of the entire computer chip supply chain, the government intends to also study the risks of having computer chip production concentrated in other places and the impact on U.S. competitiveness from foreign government subsidies, "foreign unfair trade practices and state-sponsored overcapacity."

After Trump said electronics would not be included in what his administration calls "reciprocal" tariffs of up to 50% on some nations, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick explained in an interview on ABC News that pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and autos will be handled with "sector specific" tariffs.

"And those are not available for negotiation," Lutnick said. "They are just going to be part of making sure we reshore the core national security items that need to be made in this country. We need to make medicine in this country," he said. "We need to make semiconductors."

The investigation into pharmaceutical imports includes ingredients used to make such drugs and touches on many of the same aspects of relying on imports to make them.

Asked about his plans for more tariffs on pharmaceuticals, Trump said Monday, "Yeah, we're going to be doing that."

He said it would be in the "not too distant future."

"We're doing it because we want to make our own drugs," he said.

More than 70% of the materials, or active pharmaceutical ingredients, used to make medicines made in the United States are produced in other countries, with India, the European Union and China leading suppliers. The U.S. produces about a fifth of all pharmaceuticals made worldwide, but consumes about 45%, far more than any other country.

The U.S. also is a major producer of semiconductors, but only in some areas. It relies heavily on imports from Taiwan and South Korea for certain kinds of advanced chips. In particular, Taiwan dominates advanced logic chip production at 92% of all fabrication capacity according to the International Trade Administration, with South Korea making 8%.

Products like laptops, smartphones and the components needed to make them accounted for nearly $174 billion in U.S. imports from China last year. The administration's plans suggest that such electronics will still be taxed by previous (non-"reciprocal") tariffs — and potentially under additional, sector-specific levies.

Although major computer chip makers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. are investing heavily in U.S. manufacturing facilities, partly due to incentives put in place during former President Joe Biden's time in office, the costly process of changing entire supply chains would take years.

Separately, the Commerce Department said Monday that it was withdrawing from a 2019 agreement that had suspended an antidumping investigation into imports of fresh tomatoes from Mexico, effective in 90 days. It said the current arrangement failed to protect U.S. growers from "unfairly priced" imports of tomatoes. Most tomatoes from Mexico will be subject to a 20.91% tariff, it said.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
March 31, 2025
Edesia Nutrition CEO Navyn Salem walks past a delivery truck sitting idle at the company's North Kingstown, R.I. facility where they make Plumpy'Nut, a nutritional lifesaving peanut paste sent to malnourished children worldwide, Friday, March 14, 2025.
British Billionaire Funded Therapeutic Food Production Amid USAID 'Craziness'
April 14, 2025
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo., July 27, 2018.
Trump's New Energy Order Puts States' Climate Laws in the Crosshairs of the Department of Justice
April 10, 2025
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., listens as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee, Washington, April 8, 2025.
Republicans Go Public with Growing Worries About Trump's Tariffs
April 9, 2025
Related Stories
Police guard trucks loaded with avocados on their way to the city of Uruapan in Santa Ana Zirosto, Michoacan state, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Dubs April 2 'Liberation Day' for His Tariffs
A semi-automatic pistol with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic is fired as four empty shell casings fly out of the weapon, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Laws & Regulations
At Least Half of U.S. Now Outlaws Devices That Convert Pistols Into Machine Guns
Mars
Laws & Regulations
Former Executive of Mars Candy Subsidiary Charged with Stealing $28 Million from Company
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
More in Laws & Regulations
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Artificial intelligence can help manufacturers achieve peak visibility, eliminate waste, and ensure safety.
March 31, 2025
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo., July 27, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's New Energy Order Puts States' Climate Laws in the Crosshairs of the Department of Justice
A 'National Energy Emergency' has been declared.
April 10, 2025
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., listens as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee, Washington, April 8, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Republicans Go Public with Growing Worries About Trump's Tariffs
"Who pays these high tariffs? It will be the consumer."
April 9, 2025
A billboard supporting legislation that would provide legal protection to manufacturers of pesticides such as Bayer's popular weedkiller Roundup, is shown in Jefferson City, Mo., May 13, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Weedkiller Maker Asks Supreme Court to Block Cancer Lawsuits
Bayer disputes the claims but has set aside $16 billion to settle cases.
April 8, 2025
This Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo shows a Chevron sign at a gas station in Miami.
Laws & Regulations
Chevron Ordered to Pay More Than $740M to Restore Louisiana Coast
The verdict could set a precedent leaving other oil and gas firms on the hook for billions in damages.
April 4, 2025
Elon Musk, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump at the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Says Musk Will Probably Leave in 'a Few Months'
Trump said, "Elon is fantastic" but he has "a number of companies to run."
April 4, 2025
Police guard trucks loaded with avocados on their way to the city of Uruapan in Santa Ana Zirosto, Michoacan state, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Dubs April 2 'Liberation Day' for His Tariffs
Here's what to expect.
April 1, 2025
A semi-automatic pistol with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic is fired as four empty shell casings fly out of the weapon, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Laws & Regulations
At Least Half of U.S. Now Outlaws Devices That Convert Pistols Into Machine Guns
Some states aim to increase pressure on manufacturers of convertible guns.
March 31, 2025
Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before burn in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Trial Will Determine Who Will Pay $600 Million Settlement in Disastrous Norfolk Southern Derailment
Norfolk Southern wants two other companies to help pay.
March 31, 2025
Oil platforms are visible through the haze near the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Galveston, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Offshore Oil, Gas Lease in Gulf Coast is Unlawful, Federal Judge Says
Gulf Coast waters were allegedly opened up for unlawful offshore drilling leases.
March 31, 2025
Mars
Laws & Regulations
Former Executive of Mars Candy Subsidiary Charged with Stealing $28 Million from Company
He faces seven counts of wire fraud and two counts of tax evasion.
March 28, 2025
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin speaks, Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Offers Industrial Polluters Way to Avoid Rules on Mercury, Arsenic, Other Toxic Chemicals
Environmental groups called the offer a "polluters' portal."
March 27, 2025
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Adds Chinese Tech Firms to its Export Control List
They're accused of seeking U.S. knowhow for military use.
March 26, 2025
In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco.
Laws & Regulations
Monsanto Parent Ordered to Pay Nearly $2.1 Billion in Roundup Weedkiller Lawsuit
The company has been hit with more than 177,000 lawsuits involving the weedkiller.
March 24, 2025
In this Thursday Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline stands in the background as a children sled down a hill in Cannon Ball, N.D.
Laws & Regulations
Closing Arguments Set to Begin In Pipeline Company's Lawsuit Against Greenpeace
The lawsuit stems from protests in 2016 and 2017.
March 17, 2025