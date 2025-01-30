Senate Confirms Zeldin to Lead EPA as Trump Vows to Cut Climate Rules

He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which aimed to boost manufacturing.

Matthew Daly
Jan 30, 2025
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington.
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday confirmed Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, a key role to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to roll back major environmental regulations, including those aimed at slowing climate change and encouraging use of electric vehicles.

The vote was 56-42 in Zeldin's favor. Three Democrats — Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly of Arizona and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania — supported Zeldin, along with all 53 Republicans.

Zeldin, a former Republican congressman from New York, is a longtime Trump ally and served on Trump's defense team during his first impeachment. He voted against certifying Trump's 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Zeldin, 44, said during his confirmation hearing that he has a moral responsibility to be a good steward of the environment and pledged to support career staff who have dedicated themselves to the agency's mission to protect human health and the environment.

Zeldin repeatedly declined to commit to specific policies, however, promising instead not to prejudge outcomes before arriving at EPA. When asked by Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska whether he would roll back programs that promote electric cars — a program Trump has repeatedly criticized — Zeldin stayed vague but acknowledged he has heard Republican complaints.

Trump led efforts to dismantle more than 100 environmental protections during his first term and has promised to do so again, targeting what he falsely labels an electric vehicle "mandate" and "green new scam" approved by Democrats.

Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, has vowed to overturn former President Joe Biden's biggest climate accomplishments, including tailpipe regulations for vehicles and slashed pollution from power plants fired by coal and natural gas. Trump has already moved to oust career staff at EPA and other agencies, remove scientific advisers and close an office that helps minority communities that disproportionately struggle with polluted air and water.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island called Zeldin the wrong man for the job.

"We need an EPA administrator who will take climate change seriously, treat the science honestly and stand up where necessary to the political pressure that will be coming from the White House, where we have a president who actually thinks (climate change) is a hoax, and from the huge fossil fuel forces that propelled him into office with enormous amounts of political money and who now think they own the place," Whitehouse said in a Senate speech.

Trump is "under the thumb of the fossil fuel industry," Whitehouse said, adding that the EPA administrator "has to be truthful and factual and support and defend our environment and our safety from climate change.''

He has nothing against Zeldin personally, Whitehouse added, "but the likelihood of him standing against that fossil fuel bulldozer that is coming at him is essentially zero. And in that context, this is very much the wrong guy."

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Zeldin will return the EPA to its original mission of protecting America's air, water and land — without "suffocating the economy."

Barrasso called Zeldin "a lifelong public servant" and a seasoned lawyer with a sharp legal mind and over 20 years of military service.

Zeldin will continue Trump's "mission to roll back punishing, political regulations" at the EPA, "cut red tape" and oversee "a new wave of creativity and innovation,'' Barrasso said.

"For the last four years, the so-called experts at the Environmental Protection Agency went on a reckless regulatory rampage,'' Barrasso said, referring to the Biden administration. "They saddled American families and businesses with higher costs and heavy-handed restrictions. They bowed to climate extremism and ignored common sense."

Zeldin "will right the ship and restore balance at the EPA,'' Barrasso said, citing likely actions to repeal Biden-era rules on tailpipe emissions and power plants, along with eliminating federal subsidies for electric vehicles.

The League of Conservation Voters, a national environmental advocacy group, has panned Zeldin's lifetime environmental record, giving him a 14% score. Like all Republicans at the time, he voted against the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act aimed at boosting renewable energy and manufacturing and fighting climate change.

Zeldin supported a bill to reduce harmful forever chemicals, called PFAS, that would have required the EPA to set limits on substances in drinking water. He also was a leading proponent of the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act, which used oil and gas royalties to help the National Park Service tackle its massive maintenance backlog. He's also supported local conservation efforts on Long Island.

Zeldin said at his Jan. 16 hearing that he wants to collaborate with the private sector "to promote common-sense, smart regulation that will allow American innovation to continue to lead the world."

The EPA under his leadership "will prioritize compliance as much as possible," Zeldin said. "I believe in the rule of law and I want to work with people to ensure they do their part to protect the environment."

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 29, 2025
Ontario Premier Doug Ford dons a toque following a press conference with Chief Sonny Gagnon of Aroland First Nation at Queens Park, the provincial legislature, in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
Ontario Leader Calls for Snap Election to Fight Trump’s Threatened Tariffs
January 30, 2025
Canada's former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Sunday Jan. 19, 2025, as she kicks off her campaign to become the next Liberal party leader.
Canadian PM Hopeful Lays Out Plan to Fight Trump's Tariff Threats 'Where It Hurts'
January 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
January 28, 2025
Related Stories
Ontario Premier Doug Ford dons a toque following a press conference with Chief Sonny Gagnon of Aroland First Nation at Queens Park, the provincial legislature, in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Ontario Leader Calls for Snap Election to Fight Trump’s Threatened Tariffs
Canada's former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Sunday Jan. 19, 2025, as she kicks off her campaign to become the next Liberal party leader.
Laws & Regulations
Canadian PM Hopeful Lays Out Plan to Fight Trump's Tariff Threats 'Where It Hurts'
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 29, 2025
Canada's former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Sunday Jan. 19, 2025, as she kicks off her campaign to become the next Liberal party leader.
Laws & Regulations
Canadian PM Hopeful Lays Out Plan to Fight Trump's Tariff Threats 'Where It Hurts'
She said a list of products worth $139 billion would send a message to U.S. exporters.
January 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
Universal tariffs against Canada and Mexico could risk more inflation and an economic slowdown.
January 28, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Norfolk Southern, East Palestine Announce $22M Settlement After '23 Derailment
Additional legal actions are pending.
January 28, 2025
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
What to Know About Trump's First Executive Actions on Climate and Environment
From oil and gas expansion to revoking EV goals.
January 27, 2025
The snow-covered coastal plain area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is seen, with the Brooks Range at right, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, near Kaktovik, Alaska.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Targets Alaska's Oil, Other Resources
The order seeks to open a part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling.
January 22, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Residents Ordered to Pay $850,000 Bond to Appeal Ohio Derailment Settlement Vow Not to Give Up
The main payments of up to $75,000 per household for property damage have been on hold.
January 22, 2025
President Donald Trump talks as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Coming on Feb. 1
He declined to flesh out his plans for taxing Chinese imports.
January 21, 2025
John Deere
Laws & Regulations
FTC Sues John Deere for Unfair Corporate Tactics, High Repair Costs
John Deere called the lawsuit a "flagrant misrepresentations of the facts."
January 20, 2025
Former FirstEnergy CEO Charles Jones sits in the courtroom at the Summit County courthouse in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Former FirstEnergy Executives Indicted in Ohio Bribery Scheme
The former execs were accused of bribing state officials to earn a $1B bailout for nuclear plants.
January 17, 2025
I Stock 1134115920
Laws & Regulations
Labor Department Puts Spotlight on Child Labor in Slaughterhouses with 3 Settlements This Week
The agency has more than 1,000 open child labor investigations.
January 17, 2025
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, speaks to journalists after he met with his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Issues Directive Allowing Cyprus to Buy American Arms From U.S. Government
The development is a key step after the U.S. in 2020 lifted a decades-long arms embargo.
January 16, 2025
President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters as he speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 9, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Biden's Big Semiconductor Law Will Ramp Up U.S. Chip Production, But at High Cost
Each job created could cost taxpayers about $185,000 a year.
January 15, 2025
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces the start of construction on a new Calgary Flames NHL hockey arena in Calgary, Alberta, July 22, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Alberta Premier Opposes Stopping Energy Shipments to U.S. as Tariff Retaliation
President-elect Donald Trump has said the U.S doesn't need anything from Canada.
January 14, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks after greeting reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following their release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Aug. 1, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Levies New Sanctions Against Russian Energy Sector
But it's up to Trump to keep them.
January 13, 2025