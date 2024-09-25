Trump Calls for 100% Tariffs on Cars Made in Mexico as Part of U.S. Manufacturing Plan

A principal research analyst said, "It makes no sense."

Adriana Gomez LiconWill WeissertTom Krisher
Jill Colvin
Sep 25, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks about the tax code and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks about the tax code and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to stop U.S. businesses from shipping jobs overseas and to take other countries' jobs and factories by relying heavily on sweeping tariffs to boost auto manufacturing — despite warnings that domestic consumers would pay more and a lack of specifics about how his plans would work.

"I want German car companies to become American car companies. I want them to build their plants here," Trump declared during a speech in Savannah, Georgia.

Trump added that, if elected, he'd put a 100% tariff on every car imported from Mexico and that the only way to avoid those charges would be for an automaker to build the cars in the U.S.

His ideas, if enacted, could cause a huge upheaval in the American auto industry. Many automakers now build smaller, lower-priced vehicles in Mexico — facilitated by a trade agreement Trump negotiated while president — or in other countries because their profit margins are slim. The lower labor costs help the companies make money on those vehicles.

German and other foreign automakers already have extensive manufacturing operations in the U.S., and many now build more vehicles here than they send. BMW, for instance, has an 8 million-square-foot campus in South Carolina that employs 11,000 people building more than 1,500 SUVs per day for the U.S. and 120 export markets. Mercedes and Volkswagen also have large factories here.

If German automakers were to increase production here, they likely would have to take it from factories in Germany, which then would run below their capacity and be less efficient, said Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst for Guidehouse Insights.

"It makes no sense," he said.

Trump proposes a 'new American industrialism' — without key specifics

Trump has sought to press Vice President Kamala Harris on the economy and has proposed using tariffs on imports and other measures to boost American industry — even as economists have cautioned that U.S. consumers would bear the costs of tariffs and other Trump proposals like staging the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

The former president laid out a broad array of economic proposals during a speech in the key swing state of Georgia, promising to create a special ambassador to help lure foreign manufacturers to the U.S. and further entice them by offering access to federal land.

Additionally, he called for lowering the U.S. corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%, but only for companies that produce in the U.S. Harris, the Democratic nominee, wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28%. It had been 35% when Trump became president in 2017, and he later signed legislation lowering it.

"We're putting America first," Trump said. "This new American industrialism will create millions and millions of jobs."

And Trump suggested wiping away some environmental regulations to boost energy production, saying America has "got the oil, it's got the gas. We have everything. The only thing we don't have is smart people leading our country."

Tuesday's series of economic proposals raised a lot of questions, but the former president hasn't given specific answers on his ideas, which could substantially affect their impact and how much they cost. He has not specified, for example, whether his U.S.-focused corporate tax cuts would apply to companies that assemble their products domestically out of imports.

Trump also suggested he use a newly created envoy, and his own personal efforts, to recruit foreign companies. But he had a spotty record in the White House of attracting foreign investment. In one infamous case, Trump promised a $10 billion investment by Taiwan-based electronics giant Foxconn in Wisconsin, creating potentially 13,000 new jobs, that the company never delivered.

His calls to offer federal land, meanwhile, might clash with Bureau of Land Management restrictions on foreign entities looking to lease lands. It also wasn't clear whether companies from China would be excluded, given Trump's longtime accusations that China is hurting American business.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 16, 2024
Chip
Polar Semiconductor Secures $123M in CHIPS Funding to Double U.S. Production Capacity
September 25, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances after finishing his remarks at a campaign rally at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pa., Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Trump Wants to Lure Foreign Companies By Offering Access to Federal Land
September 24, 2024
An ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas.
California Sues ExxonMobil, Says it Lied About Plastics Recycling
September 24, 2024
Related Stories
Chip
Laws & Regulations
Polar Semiconductor Secures $123M in CHIPS Funding to Double U.S. Production Capacity
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Laws & Regulations
FBI Raids Vessel Managed by Company Whose Other Ship Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
Export
Laws & Regulations
Freight Forwarder Pleads Guilty to Role in Shipping Aircraft Parts to Russia
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 16, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances after finishing his remarks at a campaign rally at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pa., Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Wants to Lure Foreign Companies By Offering Access to Federal Land
He teased the plan earlier this month when he proposed a cut to the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%, but only for companies that produce in the U.S.
September 24, 2024
An ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas.
Laws & Regulations
California Sues ExxonMobil, Says it Lied About Plastics Recycling
The state hopes to compel ExxonMobil to end its deceptive practices and to secure an abatement fund.
September 24, 2024
A plastic bag sits along a roadside in Sacramento, Calif., Oct. 25, 2013.
Laws & Regulations
California Law Bans All Plastic Shopping Bags at Grocery Stores
Would you like paper or paper?
September 23, 2024
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.
Safety
OceanGate Co-Founder Says Titan Built From Scratch Because No One Else Could Meet Needs
The company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered.
September 23, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Laws & Regulations
FBI Raids Vessel Managed by Company Whose Other Ship Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
Both ships were built by Hyundai Heavy Industries.
September 23, 2024
Botanist Florencia Peredo Ovalle holds a sample of Tiehm's buckwheat in her greenhouse in Gardnerville, Nevada, May 21, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Agency Review says Nevada Lithium Mine Can Co-Exist with Endangered Flower
The mine could potentially produce enough lithium to supply nearly 370,000 EVs a year.
September 20, 2024
Department of Commerce Building in Washington, DC.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Awards Nearly $5 Million to Small Businesses, Bringing CHIPS Technology to Market
The awards will fund research projects to explore technical merit and feasibility.
September 20, 2024
Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J.
Laws & Regulations
Lawsuits Buffer U.S. Offshore Wind Projects, Seeking to End or Delay Them
Opponents of offshore wind around the U.S. are pelting projects with lawsuits.
September 19, 2024
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete.
Laws & Regulations
Justice Department Sues Ship Owner for $100 Million Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse
The lawsuit says the company recklessly cut corners and ignored known problems.
September 18, 2024
Emissions
Automotive
Auto Parts Manufacturer to Pay $2.9M for Emission 'Defeat Devices'
The company made or sold over 90,000 of the aftermarket devices.
September 17, 2024
Parcels slide down a ramp after being scanned at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection overseas mail inspection facility at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Feb. 23, 2024, in Chicago.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Is Taking on Cheap Products from China
It could mean higher prices for consumers.
September 15, 2024
Emissions
Automotive
Auto Parts Manufacturer and Owner to Pay $10M for 'Defeat Devices' Scandal
The company allegedly made over 250,000 products designed to remove or disable emissions controls.
September 12, 2024
Export
Laws & Regulations
Freight Forwarder Pleads Guilty to Role in Shipping Aircraft Parts to Russia
The exports included parts and avionics with missile technology applications.
September 12, 2024
Law
Energy
Man Admits to Shooting Equipment at Energy Facilities With High-Power Rifle
The damage exceeded over $200,000.
September 12, 2024