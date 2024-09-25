Polar Semiconductor Secures $123M in CHIPS Funding to Double U.S. Production Capacity

The funding aims to transform Polar from a foreign-owned company to a U.S.-owned commercial foundry.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 25, 2024
Chip
iStock.com/SweetBunFactory

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced its first award under the CHIPS Incentives Program’s Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities of up to $123 million in direct funding to Polar Semiconductor.

The award will expand and modernize the company’s manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Minnesota. The department will distribute the funds based on Polar’s completion of project milestones.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

“Today’s announcement that the Department of Commerce has finalized the first commercial CHIPS Incentives award with Polar Semiconductor marks the next phase of the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act, and demonstrates how we continue to deliver on the Investing in America agenda," President Joe Biden said. "Polar’s new facility will also be completed under a Project Labor Agreement to support its construction workforce, creating good-quality union jobs in Bloomington."

The Biden-Harris Administration’s investment will support Polar’s efforts to almost double its U.S. production capacity of sensor and power chips within two years. This award catalyzes a total investment of more than $525 million from private, state, and federal sources to transform Polar from a majority foreign-owned in-house manufacturer to a majority U.S.-owned commercial foundry.

The investment is expected to create over 160 manufacturing and construction jobs in Minnesota.

The award follows the previously signed preliminary memorandum of terms and the completion of the Department’s due diligence. 

Click here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 16, 2024
Chip
Polar Semiconductor Secures $123M in CHIPS Funding to Double U.S. Production Capacity
September 25, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances after finishing his remarks at a campaign rally at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pa., Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Trump Wants to Lure Foreign Companies By Offering Access to Federal Land
September 24, 2024
An ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas.
California Sues ExxonMobil, Says it Lied About Plastics Recycling
September 24, 2024
Related Stories
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks about the tax code and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Calls for 100% Tariffs on Cars Made in Mexico as Part of U.S. Manufacturing Plan
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Laws & Regulations
FBI Raids Vessel Managed by Company Whose Other Ship Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
Export
Laws & Regulations
Freight Forwarder Pleads Guilty to Role in Shipping Aircraft Parts to Russia
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 16, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances after finishing his remarks at a campaign rally at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pa., Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Wants to Lure Foreign Companies By Offering Access to Federal Land
He teased the plan earlier this month when he proposed a cut to the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%, but only for companies that produce in the U.S.
September 24, 2024
An ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas.
Laws & Regulations
California Sues ExxonMobil, Says it Lied About Plastics Recycling
The state hopes to compel ExxonMobil to end its deceptive practices and to secure an abatement fund.
September 24, 2024
A plastic bag sits along a roadside in Sacramento, Calif., Oct. 25, 2013.
Laws & Regulations
California Law Bans All Plastic Shopping Bags at Grocery Stores
Would you like paper or paper?
September 23, 2024
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.
Safety
OceanGate Co-Founder Says Titan Built From Scratch Because No One Else Could Meet Needs
The company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered.
September 23, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Laws & Regulations
FBI Raids Vessel Managed by Company Whose Other Ship Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
Both ships were built by Hyundai Heavy Industries.
September 23, 2024
Botanist Florencia Peredo Ovalle holds a sample of Tiehm's buckwheat in her greenhouse in Gardnerville, Nevada, May 21, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Agency Review says Nevada Lithium Mine Can Co-Exist with Endangered Flower
The mine could potentially produce enough lithium to supply nearly 370,000 EVs a year.
September 20, 2024
Department of Commerce Building in Washington, DC.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Awards Nearly $5 Million to Small Businesses, Bringing CHIPS Technology to Market
The awards will fund research projects to explore technical merit and feasibility.
September 20, 2024
Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, N.J.
Laws & Regulations
Lawsuits Buffer U.S. Offshore Wind Projects, Seeking to End or Delay Them
Opponents of offshore wind around the U.S. are pelting projects with lawsuits.
September 19, 2024
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete.
Laws & Regulations
Justice Department Sues Ship Owner for $100 Million Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse
The lawsuit says the company recklessly cut corners and ignored known problems.
September 18, 2024
Emissions
Automotive
Auto Parts Manufacturer to Pay $2.9M for Emission 'Defeat Devices'
The company made or sold over 90,000 of the aftermarket devices.
September 17, 2024
Parcels slide down a ramp after being scanned at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection overseas mail inspection facility at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Feb. 23, 2024, in Chicago.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Is Taking on Cheap Products from China
It could mean higher prices for consumers.
September 15, 2024
Emissions
Automotive
Auto Parts Manufacturer and Owner to Pay $10M for 'Defeat Devices' Scandal
The company allegedly made over 250,000 products designed to remove or disable emissions controls.
September 12, 2024
Export
Laws & Regulations
Freight Forwarder Pleads Guilty to Role in Shipping Aircraft Parts to Russia
The exports included parts and avionics with missile technology applications.
September 12, 2024
Law
Energy
Man Admits to Shooting Equipment at Energy Facilities With High-Power Rifle
The damage exceeded over $200,000.
September 12, 2024