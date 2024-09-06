Investigation Uncovers $54K in Unpaid Wages at Automotive Parts Manufacturer

The company failed to issue paychecks to 54 workers.

Sep 6, 2024
A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation found automotive parts manufacturer Teijin Automotive Technologies Inc. violated overtime and minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standard Act when it failed to issue paychecks to 54 workers between March and August 2023. 

The department recovered $54,185 in unpaid wages to the workers.

“No employer should need to be reminded to issue paychecks to workers for their hard-earned wages,” said Wage and Hour District Director Matthew Utley."

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Teijin Automotive Technologies Inc. is a global manufacturer of structural plastic products for body panels, closures, pickup boxes, structural components and sub-assemblies. 

